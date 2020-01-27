GOOSE LAKE – The Northeast boys basketball team got a much needed win, while the girls were on the edge of an upset before falling when West Liberty came to town on Monday night.
The boys took down the Comets 60-23 to kick off a four-game week.
The Rebels have been struggling with consistency, so stringing together two quality wins over Bellevue and West Liberty is a big boost to head coach Brandon Hansen’s team before a tough stretch. They play Anamosa, Camanche, Durant and then Monticello.
“[It’s important] especially after the tough stretch we had there losing three straight,” Hansen said. “This is a good couple games to build on and hopefully to take us into the postseason.”
Coming out of the half, the Comets made a small move. The Rebels then went on a 9-0 run, capped by a basket made by a confused Comet on a defensive rebound to take a 43-20 lead.
They didn’t stop there. They continued that offensive run for another eight points, taking their lead up to 51-20, allowing Hansen to get more bodies on the court.
“Our press kind of got us some easy baskets,” Hansen said. “That’s nice to see, especially when we have been struggling shooting the ball, we need the layups.”
Judd Swanton had 11 points, while Grant Rickertsen added 10 and Trey McAleer another eight.
“These games build the confidence,” Hansen said. “Hopefully that springboards them to drive to the basket more instead of settling for jump shots. That’s what we’ve been stressing: get to the basket more.”
The Rebels improve to 9-5, traveling to Anamosa on Tuesday night. They play Camanche on Friday night, then turn around and play Durant on Saturday.
“For me, I was trying to get more guys in there to cut down on some of the minutes,” Hansen said about the loaded week. “It’s also getting these guys to just go home, get some rest and drink fluids.”
The girls unraveled late in their game, falling 53-46 after leading the No. 12 Comets for much of the second half.
The Rebels put up an incredible first half of basketball to stay with the ranked 3A team. After falling behind 17-12 in the first quarter, Alexis Ehlers came out and sank a three to kick things off.
The next way down, Fowler sank a three.
Eventually, the Rebels tied everything up 22-22 off a coast-to-coast layup from Bree Manglesen.
The Rebels took the lead by halftime, partly thanks to seven first half steams and six offensive rebounds. They even extended it to as many as nine points in the third quarter.
But they knew a No. 12 ranked team would start coming back. By two minutes into the fourth quarter, the lead had been cut down to five. The Rebels then lost guard Alexis Ehlers to an ankle injury on a defensive possession. Ehlers had been instrumental n a number of defensive stops and had a team-high 15 points when she went down.
Plus, Jaden Smith was playing safe with four fouls, eventually fouling out with two minutes left to play. The Rebels went scoreless for nearly three minutes and only scored a total of three points in the last six minutes of the game.
They also had seven fourth quarter turnovers, watching their lead slip into the hands of the Comets.
The Northeast ladies fall to 8-8 on the season, joining the boys on the road for a River Valley Conference double header at Anamosa on Tuesday night.
