GOOSE LAKE – The momentum swung to the Northeast baseball team in the middle of a conference double header on Monday night, giving them the sweep of Bellevue 5-0 and 10-1.
“We hit the ball pretty well, we were aggressive on the bases when we needed to be and we put the pressure on the other team,” Northeast head coach Drake Wawro said. “Usually when you do that other team will kind of start to crack. That’s what we did today, and that’s what we need to do to see more success.”
After a slower start to Game 1, with Northeast pitcher Cade Hughes dealing, the Rebels started putting runs on the board. In the bottom of the fourth, a leadoff single and a grounder from Jimmy Weispfenning. A ground ball from Curtis broke through the infield and although the lead runner was thrown out, it gave Weispfenning enough time to score and extend the lead to 2-0.
In the home half of the fifth, Kael Parson reached base and came home on a hit from Sam Moraetes. That gave the Rebels the 3-0 advantage, which they added to in the sixth.
“When we put good swings on baseballs good things happen,” Wawro said. “That’s what happened in the first two innings of that second game and what happened at the end of the first game. I wish we could have seen it for 14 innings tonight and just kept our foot on the gas.”
Moraetes pitched a two-hit gem in Game 2, and the momentum carried over to start that contest. The Rebels put up eight runs in the first inning and two in the second, holding onto that nine-run the rest of the game.
“Cade [Hughes] and Sam [Moraetes] both did a great job tonight,” Wawro said. “We preach throwing strikes and getting the ball down in the zone. When we do that and our defense plays good, which we take pride in, good things happen.”
The Rebels (6-9) now look to the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors on Tuesday night, welcoming them to Goose Lake.
