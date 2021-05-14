TIPTON – Nearly two years since the last state track and field meet was ran, Northeast and Camanche took to the lanes for their chance at heading back to Drake Stadium on Thursday night. A sunny day and cool evening set the stage to a night that did not disappoint.
For the Northeast girls, the meet offered a district team title and a slew of state qualifiers.
“It feels really good because we’ve been working so hard all year,” senior Neveah Hildebrandt said after the Rebels took the district banner for a lap. “We didn’t have last year to help us prepare, so this really shows how hard we all worked in the offseason and this year.”
Nabbing a spot in two individual events was senior Neveah Hildebrandt, winning the 200-meter dash and taking second in the 100-meter dash.
Hildebrandt was also on the 4x100 relay that ran away with the title, finishing in 50.7 with Hildebrandt as anchor. The Sprint Medley team also took home the title and state bid.
“I think, as an individual, I want to make it the best time out there,” Hildebrandt said. “I know we’re lucky to even have a season, so making it a great experience is big.”
Ellie Rickertsen came away with two solidified state bids in her individual events as well, winning the 100 and 400-meter hurdles for the Rebels. Rickertsen placed in both events when she ran at state as a freshman.
“Freshman year, placing, it made me a little more nervous as a junior,” Rickertsen said.
Right after a Rickertsen crossed the finish line in the 400-meter hurdles, she was greeted with the public address announcement that the Rebels had slid into first place in the team standings. That place stuck until the end of the final event, giving them their team win.
“It’s always encouraging,” Rickertsen said. “It’s nice to take that title back again. It’s all team first – we’re encouraging of each other and the atmosphere on our team is so great. We’re blessed to have a team that’s so supportive of each other.”
Getting the automatic berth in the high jump was Northeast's Elizabeth Chambers.
Northeast boys picked up a state bid in a competitive 4x800 meter relay. The Rebels switched leads with Tipton multiple times through the eight laps around, finishing second to the Tigers by the end of it.
“It’s a great feeling,” Caleb Gruhn said. “It’s a team like that we need to push ourselves against to be better. They got the best of us today, but we know we can compete with them and we get to do that one more time.”
The boys finished third in the 4x200, but earned a state qualifying spot.
“We all hang out with each other, we enjoy each other, but most importantly we enjoy pushing each other,” Gruhn said. “The hard work is really what sets us apart.”
The Rebel boys finished in fifth place in the team standings.
The Camanche boys entered with an obstacle from the get-go. Dylan Darsidan, a top mid and long distance runner and a key part of the Camanche Sprint Medley, was unable to join his team for the end of the track season. Darsidan came out of the River Valley Conference meet with a hamstring injury.
That put Adam Dunlap in as a substitute for the Sprint Medley, and the Indians came out and made it work. Dunlap and the rest of the relay team finished second in the event, kicking off a night of state qualifying for the Indians.
“That was our main goal this meet was to qualify our Sprint Med guys,” senior Jordan Lawrence said. “Adam Dunlap stepped up and ran a really good leg for us, helped us qualify.
“It shows that each guy does their job the best they can. It’s hard to win a relay with just one good guy, a whole team has to step up.”
Dunlap came in third place in the high jump, but qualified individually in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.7.
The Camanche 4x100 also came in second place for its own state berth.
Jordan Lawrence went 4-for-4 on the night, qualifying with the Sprint Medley and 4x100, also winning both the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
Lawrence already made an appearance on the Blue Oval at Drake in April, not performing to the standards he set for himself. He says that offers a little more motivation with his senior state appearance.
“I want to go avenge that 100-meter out there,” Lawrence said. “I’m coming in with a chip on my shoulder.”
The Camanche boys finished fourth as a team with 80 points.
Allison Kenneavy picked up the only automatic state bid for the Indians on the girls side, placing second in the girls’ shot put. Emy Seeser – a former state qualifier – made it through the long jump prelims and into the finals, leaping 14-10 for a tenth place finish overall.
A number of underclassmen were running state qualifying for the first time for the Indians. Grace Nauman, a sophomore, finished third in the 400-meter dash in her first district appearance.
“I think we can work hard and as we get older we’ll improve a lot,” Nauman said. “I think it shows we can have a strong program over the next few years.”
Nauman also ran on the Sprint Medley that finished third. The Camanche girls finished 10th as a team with 38 points.
“It was a season PR, but I wish I could have made it in the top two,” Nauman said. “I’m excited to keep working and getting better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.