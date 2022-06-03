GOOSE LAKE – Northeast hosted Camanche in a local game that saw the Rebels pitching and hitting both click once again as they defeated the Storm 8-1.
The Rebels scored the first two runs of the game in the bottom of the first to take the early lead. Neither team was able to get much going in the second inning and the game remained 2-0, Rebels.
A leadoff single by the Storm, paired with an error by the Rebels put two on with nobody out. A groundout with the bases loaded scored a run to cut the lead in half. The Rebels escaped the inning without further damage to keep that lead.
The Rebels immediately answered with a leadoff single of their own to get things going. An RBI single by Piper Isbell made it 3-1 before an error with the bases loaded added another run for the Rebels. Ella Trenkamp came through with a clutch two RBI single to add to the lead and make it 6-1.
“You have to capitalize when they make a mistake,” Head coach Travis Eversmeyer said. “They know that when their number is called that we believe in them and hopefully they’ll step up.”
Neither team had much going in the fourth inning but the Storm were threatening in the top of the fifth before a good defensive play through out the runner at first and got the Rebels out of the jam.
“They’re not worried when people get on base. They believe in their pitcher, they know she’s gonna give them a chance and then she believes in her defense.” Eversmeyer said.
A bases loaded single by Aubrey Kroymann in the bottom of the fifth extended the lead even further as the Rebels took a commanding 8-1 lead.
“We had a couple of timely hits that kinda blew that open so that was good to see.” Eversmeyer said.
The pitching on both sides cleaned up in the sixth and seventh innings as the Rebels closed out the game to pick up their eighth win of the season.
“Pitching and defense has been solid. This week I think we’ve taken a step back with our bats but our baserunning has been spectacular.” Eversmeyer said.
The Rebels are back in action at Anamosa on Monday night, while the Storm take on Monticello in a doubleheader on Monday night.
