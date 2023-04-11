CLINTON - The Northeast Rebels picked up a head to head win over the Clinton River Queens on Tuesday afternoon at Valley Oaks Golf Course.
The Rebels used strong performances from Elly Cain and Ava Friedrichsen who shot a 51 and 52 respectively to help lead Northeast to a 217 to 231 win over Clinton.
Rounding out the rest of the Rebels scores were Brenna Meyermann, Isabelle Brown and Abby Hargrave who all shot 57 to help Northeast pick up a win.
For the River Queens, Emersyn Keefer and Piper Wiesner led the way with each of them shooting a 56. Heidi Zajcek and Brynn Vonderohe rounded out the rest of the varsity team by shooting a 58 and 61 respectively.
Clinton is now 0-3 to begin their season while the Rebels are 2-1.
The River Queens are back in action next Wednesday at the Davenport West Invite while the Rebels will be back next Monday when they host Bellevue.
