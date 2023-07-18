FORT DODGE, Ia. - It was a wild back and forth game between Northeast Rebels and the Regina Catholic Regals as the two teams met in the IGHSAU Class 2A State Quarterfinals on Tuesday afternoon.
Junior Madison Kluever got things started for the Rebels, taking a two strike pitch to deep left field to give Northeast a leadoff home run to begin their first state game since 2020.
Kluever then took the mound in the bottom of the first with a 1-0 lead. Despite giving up a two out single, Kluever kept the Regals quiet.
Neither team had much success in the second inning as there was a combined one base runner. Northeast had a shot in the top of the third after a pair of infield singles by Alivia Chambers and Emma Kjergaard gave them two runners on. However, they could not add to their lead and they stayed up 1-0.
In the bottom of third, the Regals struck with a one out single followed by an RBI triple to make it a tie game. Regina Catholic then took the lead on an RBI ground out to go up 2-1.
Ella Trenkamp wasted no time responding for the Rebels as she launched an opposite field home run to lead off the fourth and tie the game at two. Cadence Driscoll and Kaitlyn Hansen singled along with a passed ball to give them two runners in scoring position with no outs. An RBI ground out from Ally Kane put Northeast back in front 3-2.
Kluever pitched a clean fourth before giving up a leadoff double to begin the fifth inning. However, she struck out two batters before getting a ground out to end the inning and keep her team in front.
The Regals were able to even this game up in the bottom of the sixth with a fielders choice that made it a 3-3 game heading into the seventh.
Neither team scored and this one needed extra innings.
After a 1-2-3 top of the eighth, the Regals used a leadoff single and a passed ball to put a runner in scoring position with no one out. Kennedy Conner then walked this one off with a double to give Regina Catholic the 4-3 win.
Northeast will play in the consolation game Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m.
