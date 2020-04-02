It was a year of firsts in a lot of ways.
It was the first year Lou Galetich coached high school basketball. It was the first year Clinton St. Mary’s basketball team made it through the second round of the postseason. It was the first state championship for a Catholic school in the state of Iowa.
It was 1953, and the year full of small miracles is etched into the brains of many in Clinton.
Lou Galetich, former boys basketball coach at St. Mary’s, passed away in early March at the age of 91, bringing up the nostalgia and the memories of the historic basketball season 67 years ago.
“It’s an old man’s tale of an old man’s era,” Tom McAndrews said. McAndrews was one of the starting five for the 1953 Irish team. “About a time that was really exciting for us, and for the fans, parents and everyone involved.”
“It was something that wasn’t supposed to happen on paper,” said teammate Dick Lingle. “There were many miracles around that year that helped make it that way.”
The basketball program was actually on the brink of being disrupted altogether before the season started. The State of Iowa had mandated that the head coach had to be a certified teacher, and the team that was formerly coached by volunteers and parents had no idea where to turn.
“That was a bombshell to the players,” McAndrews said.
A group of parents came together to form the Clinton Catholic Athletic Association, and they put out an ad.
That attracted Galetich, who had just graduated college from St. Ambrose in Davenport.
Galetich, a Madrid High School graduate, had done some assistant coaching on the side and had been an athlete. His inexperience and youth ending up boding well for him when it came to St. Mary’s.
“The only one they could afford was Lou Galetich,” McAndrew’s laughed. “He was cheap because he was still at St. Ambrose as an assistant coach and wasn’t a prominent member.
“He was hired because he was the cheapest. He used to joke about it.”
Galetich was just five years older than his seniors that year and basketball was never his main sport. Coming in with little idea of how to handle a talented boys basketball bench, he got his hands on a book.
That book laid out what would end up being his bread and butter that season.
“He was a real task-master,” McAndrews said. “And his task-mastering was a zone defense.”
Galetich started training his athletes in a 3-2 zone defense, a setup that was uncommon for high school teams to run. He drilled and drilled the Irish in the defense, perfecting it and it’s rotations.
He also conditioned the team. He conditioned hard. Lingle recalls a particular set of stairs that he ran up so many times he could probably do it with his eyes closed.
“He ran us up and down those stairs,” Lingle said. “He got us in shape, and that’s one things that people said about us that year – we never seemed tired.”
Galetich had athletes from the south end of Clinton, nearly all of which participated in multiple sports at St. Mary’s. The small school camaraderie translated into all sports, and basketball was no exception.
“We all played all the sports together – football, basketball track. We mingled all the way up,” Lingle said. “We grew together through that a lot.”
The season itself featured a lot of ups and downs and a learning curve as the team got used to playing under a new head coach and with a new system. Their record didn’t end up being anything spectacular and league titles escaped them.
Still, they ended up playing some of their best basketball by the end of the season. In 1953, it took ten wins to win the state title and all schools in the state were in the mix. It didn’t matter if it was a school as small as the parochial St. Mary’s or as big as Waterloo and Clinton. They all competed for the same title.
The Irish had never won more than two games. But they won two, and then they won more.
The Irish beat plenty of teams, including top-ranked teams like a win over Marion on St. Patrick’s Day in the Iowa City Field House.
“They just thought, what are they doing here,” McAndrews recalled. “This set off an explosion of people who were upset about the whole idea that this little Catholic school in Iowa advanced this far.”
They beat the likes of Waterloo East, Sioux City and Roland, all the way to the state finals.
There they met Ottumwa. Ottumwa had downed a talented Clinton High School the night before, eliminating the chances of an all-Clinton state final.
It wasn’t even supposed to be a competition. Ottumwa was supposed to roll over the tiny Irish. Instead, it was the other way around.
“On that night, nobody – Clinton or in the state – would have beat us,” Lingle said. “Everything just fell into place.”
It was the first Catholic school to win the title and the first for the Irish. All in the first year with Galetich at the helm.
Just three years later the state broke the state tournament into two classes.
“It was because he changed what we were used to doing.” Lingle said. “The change was that coach was having us do things that we had never done before.”
It’s something that is still celebrated to this day. The trophy case at the Joe O’Donnell Sports Center still holds the accolades, and a short film was put together and circulated around town. The team held reunions organized by Tom and George McAndrews for years afterwards, celebrating the historic run that year.
“We had a lot of talent on the team but we did not have that great of a [regular] season,” McAndrews said. “But we had a terrific defense and he really pounded it in us because it was all we knew.”
Galetich coached St. Mary’s one more year before moving St. Mary’s Remsen and then later back to Madrid. Although Galetich has passed away, as have members of the team, it’s still something that the players hold with them today. Lingle, who’s wife Dorothy was a cheerleader for the Irish, knows that it was more than a story for all those involved.
“It was a story about what we did, what the v=coach did, and the changes that happened after that,” Lingle said. “I’ve got it blended in me because I lived it.”
