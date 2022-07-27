TERRE HAUTE, In – Rex Baseball used an eight run seventh inning to defeat the Clinton LumberKings 9-2 on Wednesday night.
The LumberKings offense carried over early in this one, scoring the first run of the game in the fourth inning. A fielders choice by Rex allowed Matt Scherrman to score and gave the LumberKings the early lead.
Another fielders choice in the fifth inning scored the second run of the game for the LumberKings as they went up 2-0.
Rex answered in the bottom half of the inning, scoring one run on a ground out to the shortstop.
It was all Rex from that point forward as they tied the game with a single in the seventh inning. Rex loaded the bases before a double cleared them and gave them a three run lead, 5-2. A two RBI single brought in two more runs as the Rex lead expanded to five.
They weren’t done yet, singling two more times to bring in two more runs and take a commanding 9-2 lead.
The LumberKings bats had gone cold after the fifth inning and struggled to put any more runs on the board.
Rex closed out the game and shut down the LumberKings as they each split the series on the road.
The LumberKings are in a division chase for first place to advance to the Prospect League playoffs. They currently sit at 23-27 and will be back on the diamond Thursday night against the Dansville Dans at 6:30 p.m.
