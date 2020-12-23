CLINTON — Easton Valley boys basketball coach Dan Beck said his team works hard.
It showed Tuesday night.
The Class 1A No. 9 River Hawks (8-0) defeated Prince of Peace (2-5) 60-48 at the Joe O’Donnell Athletic Center.
“I thought defensively, we just had a few mistakes where we didn’t get out on shooters and it seemed like they hit every one of them,” Beck said. “They hit a 3 on every single time we got lazy and didn’t get out on a shooter. Other than that, one of our goals is to keep the other team from getting on the free throw line and we did a good job of that. They only shot seven free throws for the game.
“We really work hard to play good position and not foul. Some people might look in the paper and say, ‘Oh, Easton Valley shot so many free throws (17) and Prince of Peace must have got screwed by the officials.’ No. We really work hard to not let people get on the line other than a few times. We’ve still got a lot of work to do but it was a good win for us.”
EV jumped out to a 19-12 first quarter lead, but the Irish hung with the River Hawks the whole way.
“Coming into this, coach said it’s going to be tough to play at Prince of Peace,” EV senior Porter Fuegen said. “This is a rivalry game for us, so we knew it was going to be a fight. We came out hot, but they came out right with us and it was a battle the whole game.”
Prince of Peace coach Gerry Murphy was proud of his team’s effort.
“We said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to really fight every possession,’” Murphy said. “I thought we fought a littler harder tonight knowing they’re a good team, especially at home. We talked about teams taking it to us on our home court. We really have to get better defensively and try and execute. I was happy with the effort. We still have things to work on of course.
“We really need to develop our bench as we get more guys and stay fresh. I thought we got a little tired midway through the third.”
The River Hawks entered the rankings at No. 10 last week, but moved up to No. 9 this week. Fuegen said it was well-deserved.
“We definitely got excited to be ranked,” Fuegen said. “I believe we deserved it and I think getting that recognition is what we wanted.”
Beck feels the team has potential to keep moving up.
“I feel we have a lot of potential and by the end of the year, we can play with anybody in the state,” Beck said. “I don’t have any qualms about that. We’re pretty talented. We haven’t shot the ball as well as I think we can. It has been a major point of emphasis in practice and it’ll continue to be. We need to shoot the ball better both at the free throw line and from 3-point range.
“Defensively, we’ve been pretty solid, other than a few mistakes.”
Kaleb Cornilsen led EV with 22 points and Fuegen added 18. Dasean Mingo led the Irish with 19 points.
“Dasean had a really good game,” Murphy said. “He was hitting outside shots, inside and he created a lot for his teammates and that opened things up for the other guys.”
Mingo said the Irish are still working on improving, but are getting better.
“We’re getting better every game,” Mingo said. “We just have to work on some stuff defensively. Our communication is a little bad, but we’re getting there. We’re getting better every game, so that’s what we want to keep doing.”
EV hosts Anamosa on Jan. 2 and Prince of Peace plays at Lisbon on Jan. 5.
“Every game, we’re just gaining more and more confidence and that’s a good thing going in to keep winning, so we’re just going to keep trying to do that after the break — just keep on winning,” Fuegen said.
