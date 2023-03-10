CLINTON - Owner of the sporting good store "Rivals Sports" on Main Ave has opened up a new business right across the street called "The Cage".
The Cage is exactly what you'd expect it to be as it was built to be a batting cage but owner Tanner Skiff wanted it to have more than just one use.
You can use it for all different kinds of sports ranging from baseball to softball as well as others like soccer and volleyball.
The store had it's debut open house on Friday night showing off it's features to the local community.
Starting on Saturday you will be able to use the space privately, renting out The Cage online for hour time slots. It is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the hourly fee being 20 dollars during the week and 30 dollars on the weekend. There is also a party package that you can purchase that ranges from 175 dollars (10 people) to 250 dollars (25 people) for two hours in The Cage. The price also includes pizza, drinks and cake from Happy Joes.
Time slots can be booked online at thecagebyrivals.com.
