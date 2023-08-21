CLINTON – Clinton’s River Cities tennis and pickleball courts held their Hot August pickleball tournament on Saturday.
Over 60 people participated as pickleball continues to rise up in popularity.
Free pickleball and tennis lessons are available for new players this September. For more information you can contact Cindy Rasche at 563-249-3132.
Lessons will be Monday and Wednesday nights from 6 to 7 p.m.
The indoor season will begin in October with open houses on Sept. 25 and 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.