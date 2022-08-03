CLINTON – The Alton River Dragons defeated the Clinton LumberKings 13-4 on Wednesday night.
Pitching was once again an issue for the LumberKings as the River Dragons used big eighth and ninth innings to their advantage, scoring 11 runs in the final two innings.
Seth Clausen was on the mound to start things off for the LumberKings. He started the game off with an out before giving up a one out single. Clausen struck out two straight batters to escape the inning and keep the River Dragons off the board.
Center fielder Adam Weed led off the bottom of the first with a walk for the LumberKings. The bats could not get going however and the LumberKings stranded Weed.
Once again the River Dragons got a single with one out. Another single followed to put runners on the corners. The LumberKings threw out a runner trying to steal second to get their second out. Clausen ended the inning with a strikeout and continued to pitch well under pressure.
Both offenses began to slow after this point, going down in order for the next inning and a half. Neither team could generate much offense and the LumberKings bats could not find a gap.
The River Dragons were able to string together some hits in the fourth inning. A single plus an error by the LumberKing left fielder scored the first run of the game and put the River Dragons up one. A one out double put two runners in scoring position. A walk loaded the bases for the River Dragons. Clausen worked his way out of the jam with two more strikeouts to limit the damage to just one run.
After being unable to get a hit for the first 3.2 innings, the LumberKings utilized back to back singles by Luke Ira and Jeremy Conforti to put runners on the corners. Rayth Petersen scorched a ball to right center field but the right fielder made a diving catch to steal two runs away from the LumberKings.
A lead off hit by pitch gave the LumberKings a base runner but three straight fly outs ended the inning and they continued to trail by one run.
A solo home run to left center field by the River Dragons extended their lead to 2-0 in the top of the sixth inning.
In the bottom half of the inning the leadoff LumberKings runner reached first on a drop third strike. A one out walk put two runners on. Rayth Petersen took advantage of the opportunity, hitting a three run home run over the left field wall to give the LumberKings a 3-2 lead.
The River Dragons utilized an enormous eighth inning to take the lead over the LumberKings. A single knotted the game up at three. Three more singles follow and the River Dragons scored two more runs to give them a two run advantage. After a pitching change the Prospect League leader in home runs Eddie King Jr. hit his fifteenth home run of the season to give them a commanding 8-3 lead.
The River Dragons added to it in the ninth after back to back walks and a single loaded the bases with nobody out. A single over the head of the shortstop scored a run to extend the lead to six. A wild pitch scored another run and advanced two runners into scoring position. A walk loaded the bases before King Jr. cleared the bases with a double for his sixth RBIs of the night and broke this one wide open, 13-3.
The LumberKings tacked on a run in the bottom of the ninth but it was not enough as they fell to the LumberKings 13-4.
The CornBelters lucky number is down to one as the LumberKings look to keep their playoff hopes alive. Luckily for the LumberKings they play the CornBelters in three of their final four games so it is possible.
The LumberKings play their final two home games of the season on Thursday night in a doubleheader with the Normal CornBelters. The first game begins at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.