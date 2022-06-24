MILES – It was a beautiful Friday evening as the Prince of Peace Irish visited the Easton Valley River Hawks. It was all River Hawks however as they swept both games of the doubleheader, handling the Irish with ease.
In game one the River Hawks bats came to life, scoring run after run in the first two innings to take a 20-0 lead. This paired with good pitching, shut out the Irish in just four and a half innings of play. The River Hawks added just one more run, winning game one 21-0.
The Irish cleaned up the defense and pitching much more in the second game but the hitting continued to struggle. A one out single gave the Irish an early base runner but the River Hawks pitching continued you to pitch well, getting out of the inning.
Brig Bormann kept the River Hawks hot in game two, singling in the first run of the game to take the early lead. Ashten Huling hit a sacrifice fly to deep left to plate the second run of the game before his brother Ayden Huling made it 3-0 River Hawks.
Eric Berry singled to start the second inning for the Irish, but he would get gunned out trying to steal second for the first out of the inning. His teammates went down in order to end the inning.
A leadoff single by Dillon Beck kept the River Hawks in business as his teammate Aidan Gruver singled him in to extend the lead to 4-0. Despite a pair of runners in scoring position with no outs, the Irish pitched their way out of it and limited the damage.
The River Hawks added to the lead in the bottom of the third with an RBI single to left field. The singled paired with an error got the runner all the way to third base. A heads up play by the Irish third baseman doubled up the runner at third and got the Irish out of the inning.
Gruver singled to leadoff the inning before being brought in on an RBI double. Ashten Huling once again singled in a run to add to it and make it a 7-0 game.
The Irish bats stayed cold in the fifth and sixth innings as they were unable to get base runners with Bormann and the River Hawks defense making all the right play defensively.
Gruver doubled to leadoff the bottom of the sixth. His teammate Ayden Huling followed him up with a single that put runners on the corners. A single and a groundout made the game 9-0 heading into the seventh inning.
The Irish were unable to stage a rally as the River Hawks took care of business.
This was a preview of the first round of the IAHSA Class 1a State tournament as these two teams are facing off again on Saturday, July 2 at 5 p.m. right back in Miles.
