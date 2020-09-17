MILES – There was a lot of energy coming off of the court from the Easton Valley volleyball team on Thursday night, helping lift them to a huge 3-0 sweep of Tri-Rivers Conference opponent Midland on Senior Night in Miles.
Still, head coach Denise Larson wants to see that energy sustained from beginning to end.
“We really played well and kept our heads in the game,” Larson said. “Sometimes when you’re up a lot it’s hard to stay motivated.
“I was happy with tonight but what we learned was that the energy has to score no matter what the score is.”
The River Hawks downed the Eagles 25-10, 25-21, 25-8 in front of their home crowd and on “Pink Out” night for Breast Cancer.
It started with some huge momentum in the first game. The River Hawks jumped out to a 21-6 lead behind some huge serving runs from athletes like Maddi Klemme. Big swings came from the likes of Kaitlyn Kuhl and Mikayla Mitchell, and the River Hawks dominated.
“Very good serving,” Larson said. “We’ve been working on that a lot, just trying to keep in it.”
Scrappy defense helped. The Eagles sent plenty of junk to the orange and gray – tip shots, rolls and off-hits. But the defense had things under control.
“We’ve been talking a lot about being ready for that next thing,” Larson said. “After you do your job, be ready for another job. Don’t spectate.”
The second set was where Larson felt a lull in energy. It was back and forth, and the River Hawks struggled with serve receive. At 13-12 Midland, Larson gathered her team in a timeout.
“We stopped focusing a bit,” Larson said. “We stopped using our eyes and our feet quit moving.”
Out of the huddle they sent a perfect pass to setter Dana Carlson, who shot the ball to Kuhl for a kill.
The third set was slow to start again. This time, it was the River Hawks sending junk over the net. The first few points featured a number of tips and roll shots instead of the normal attack.
“They know, even as we get into the huddle,” Larson said. “Sometimes they just need that reminder and someone needs to step up.”
They got it under control and started taking swings. From there, serves kept them easily in front enough that bench players were able to get some varsity minutes as they closed out the victory.
“We haven’t played a team yet that isn’t good at picking up tips,” Larson said. “We need to get up and hit it and be aggressive and it will make them work a lot harder.”
Easton Valley recognized six seniors before the game: Maddi Klemme, Paige Thines, Keeya Kunde, Liviah Johnson, Fariza Espirdon, and Zoe Espirdon.
The River Hawks improve to 4-6 and will head to Jesup this weekend for a tournament. They return to conference play on Thursday, heading to Calamus-Wheatland.
