MILES - The Easton Valley River Hawks dropped their regular season finale to the Marquette Catholic Mohawks on Tuesday night.
Despite the River Hawks scoring first, the Mohawks quickly built a 13-4 lead behind a quick paced tempo that Easton Valley was struggling to keep up with.
The River Hawks called a timeout to figure things out and Carson Fuegen and Hayden Holdgrafer answered the call to get the River Hawks five quick points. However, the Mohawks kept making big buckets and they took a 25-13 lead heading into the second quarter.
Each side traded a three pointer to begin the second quarter before Fuegen and Holdgrafer each got a two to fall. They pulled within seven points after Fuegen's three was good to make it 30-23.
The Mohawks caught fire again to end the second quarter and took the lead 40-29 at halftime.
In the second half the River Hawks kept it around an 11 point game with Holdgrafer continuing to add points. However, the big buckets kept coming on the other end of the court and the Mohawks were up 15 with one quarter left to play.
The River Hawks ran out of buckets in the fourth quarter and the Mohawks picked up the win 72-53.
Holdgrafer led the River Hawks with 23 points while Fuegen added 11.
Easton Valley finishes the regular season with a 12-7 record and an 8-4 conference record.
The postseason begins Monday for Easton Valley when they host Midland at 7 p.m.
