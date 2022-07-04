MILES - It was all Easton Valley as they cruised past the Prince of Peace Irish, 20-2, in the first round of the Iowa Class 1a playoffs.
After meeting each other a week before, it was more of the same as the River Hawks offense exploded, defeating the Irish in just four innings.
"It's awesome being close to home and playing in front of your home crowd." Head coach Derek Erwin said.
Carson DeBo singled in the top of the first for the Irish but they were unable to to get a run across the board.
Brody Dehner was on the mound for the Irish in the bottom of the first. He started strong, getting the first two batters out. But then the bats woke up for the River Hawks.
Ashten Huling singled to start the offense before two walks loaded the bases. A ground rule double scored two to give the River Hawks the lead. Luke Reuter added a double of his own that scored two more. Dillon Beck singled to extend the lead to five.
The top of the lineup was back up and they continued to roll, adding three more runs to make it 8-0 after the first inning.
"It was very big. To get that many runs with two outs is pretty awesome," Erwin said. "We used that for the rest of the game to carry it and put them away easily."
The Irish once again got a couple of baserunners but were unable to hit them in once again as they still trailed the River Hawks by eight.
A home run led off the bottom of the second for the River Hawks before a pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases. A single added another run to make it a 10-0 lead.
Brig Bormann doubled to score two runs while Huling singled once again to make it 14-0 with no outs. Conor Gruver doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Ayden Huling singled in another run before a sacrifice fly and a single brought it to 17-0. A three run home run capped the scoring for the River Hawks, making it a 20 run lead over the Irish.
DeBo got the Irish on the scoreboard with a home run. A couple of baserunners put two runners in scoring position for the Irish. However a runner got thrown at home trying to score on a sacrifice fly to end the inning.
The Irish finally kept the River Hawks to no more runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Trying to keep the game going, DeBo doubled in another run but the Irish stranded a pair of base runners and this one went final as the River Hawks eliminated the Irish with a 20-2 win.
The pitching was very solid for the River Hawks, holding the Irish to just two runs in four innings.
"Ivan and Conor have been our guys this year. We figured we'd try to get them a little work in. Throw strikes and let our defense work behind them." Erwin said.
The River Hawks season continues Tuesday, July 5 when they host Midland at 7 p.m.
"If the offense can continue to swing the bat like they did today, just putting up good at bats and hitting the ball hard, that's a good recipe and it showed today and hopefully it can show for the next few days." Erwin said.
