The Easton Valley boys’ programs have set a certain tone the last few years, and the basketball team is no exception.
The River Hawks have rolled to undefeated regular seasons two years running. Last season, they played in the Class 1A state tournament.
“We have a great group of kids who have a legitimate chance to go unbeaten for three straight years as well as get back to Des Moines,” Easton Valley head coach Dan Beck said. “And if we are fortunate enough to get back to the state tourney and are healthy, this time we could really make some noise.”
The River Hawks are off to a late start on the season, but for good reason. They’re coming off the state title game in 8-man football just last week.
“If our returning players from last year’s tourney team display the leadership and work ethic I expect them to, anything is possible this season,” Beck said.
Nine letter winners return to the roster, as do five guys who started at some point last year. That includes Carson Fuegen, Hayden Holdgrafer, Cayden Deardorff and Conor and Aidan Gruver just to name a few.
Gruver averaged just about seven points a game and Fuegen led the team in assists with over six a contest on average.
The River Hawks did lose their leading scorer, all-state player Kaleb Cornilsen. Beck is confident he has enough personnel to keep filling the roster.
“Offensively, we hope to be very well-rounded with plenty of guys who are capable of scoring,” Beck said. “I’m sure there are some people who think our inside game will not be as strong as it was the last two years ... I expect likely starters Cayden Deardorff and Dylon Dyson, along with a strong bench, to maintain that as a definite strength for us.”
Deardorff averaged 8.7 points a game while pulling down four rebounds a contest.
It is a new role, though. Many of the River Hawks have the capability of producing offensively, but did not do it regularly because of the dominance of Cornilsen.
“I’m always concerned about having consistent scoring,” Beck said. “So that is my main concern. That is definitely what took us out at the state tournament last year.”
There are definite gaps that need to be filled statistically, but the River Hawks have proven their athletic depth year after year. Fuegen was a huge player in the River Hawks’ double overtime win over Wapello last year in the semifinals, scoring seven point at crucial times to tie the game and give the River Hawks a chance. He’s just one example of the ability the athletes have to step up.
Plus, they have more postseason experience than most high school athletes between all their sports. It’s starting to pay off in their confidence and their mentality.
“As always, I will be looking at the dynamic of who may be the best players as starters and who may be better at coming into a game off the bench to give us a lift,” Beck said. Beck is starting his 46th year as head coach between Preston and Easton Valley High Schools. “So even if a kid may be looking like he could be a starter in terms of mere talent, he may be more valuable for us off the bench because of his ability to to play more than one spot, provide and immediate spark with his hustle or fill a specific need we will have when some starters take their turn to sit.
“I believe we have another talented, hard-working group of great kids at Easton Valley. If everyone stays healthy and keeps up the tremendous attitude they have had, we should have another great year.”
