MILES – There was no question from the start the Easton Valley boys had complete control of play Tuesday night, and they rolled to a huge victory over Prince of Peace in Miles.
The River Hawks, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A, kept their season record perfect heading into the holiday break.
“We just wanted to make sure we stayed disciplined,” Easton Valley junior Carson Fuegen said after the win. “We want to make sure we’re up, get steals, not get lazy. It’s a time to work on anything we don’t do well.”
After an initial basket by the Irish, Prince of Peace went on a ten and a half minute scoring drought through the end of the first and the beginning of the second quarter. A long three from River Hawk pointguard Carson Fuegen led the Irish trailing 22-2 after the first eight minutes of play.
The Irish pushed two more across the board at 4:30 in the second period when senior Marcus Blount turned a steal into a layup. By that time the score was 31-4.
The frustration showed for the Irish, who host a young and inexperienced roster. Sophomore Jhikeith McGraw picked up his fourth foul and a technical just a few minutes into the second quarter, sending him to the bench.
The River Hawks continued their dominant play through the rest of the half, taking a 40-6 lead into the lockerrooms.
The Irish came out and doubled their points in the first two minutes of play, Jhikeith McGraw hitting a 3-point shot and Hakeal Powell finishing on a bucket and-one. The Irish also got a spark from bench player Jaxon Dehner, who drained four threes to lead the Irish with 12 points.
Easton Valley had scoring from a handful of players, including 14 points from Cayden Deardorff, 13 points from Dylon Dyson, and 10 points from both Conor Gruver and Charlie Sandholt.
“We haven’t shot the three very well,” Fuegen said. “We shot that well today. It’s little things like that – do the basics and get things tuned up for some of our bigger games.”
The River Hawks (8-0) break until the first week of January, returning to action on Jan. 7 with a road game against Lisbon.
The Irish (1-5) will also play Lisbon next, welcoming the Lions to The Joe on Jan. 4.
PO
P girls get conference win in Miles
The Prince of Peace girls used a second half surge to take down Easton Valley Tuesday night in Tri-Rivers Conference play, beating the River Hawks 79-68.
The Irish, who had been down the entire half, came out and scored first in the third quarter to tie the game at 37-37. A three pointer from Kaelyn Goodsman a minute into the half have the Irish their first lead of the game since the first minute of play.
“I think it was more so that I knew Lilly [Isenhour] was getting boxed,” Goodsman said. “I was able to get through the seams of people and that was helping to create a better offense for us.
“In the past, I’ve been in for defense mostly. This year, we all have to step up.”
Easton Valley started to struggle with turnovers while Prince of Peace started pulling down offensive rebounds, a switch from the first half of play. An offensive putback from Prince of Peace’s Sarah Moeller shot the Irish ahead 48-41 before a timeout was called by Easton Valley coach Trae Johnson.
The Irish went into the fourth quarter up 58-50 thanks to a late three by Goodsman and a bucket by Moeller. Three of their players went into that quarter with four fouls.
They managed to hold off the River Hawks’ outside shot attempts.
The first quarter was a dominant one for the River Hawks. They owned the rebounding game, especially offensively. One possession they got three 3-pointer attempts and a shot from the block before the Irish came up with the rebound.
“Our rebounding has really picked up from the beginning of the year,” Easton Valley senior Renee Hartung said. “Now that we picked up, now that we have that step down, the next step is to go back up strong or get it back out for another shot.”
Not what Prince of Peace wanted, especially with the size advantage.
“Our weak side rebounding was really terrible as far as early in the game,” Prince of Peace head coach David Nelson said. “Fortunately, it improved some but not back to where it needs to be. We need to be a better rebounding team. That could have been the difference as far as this game has we not improved some.”
The Irish were able to keep up in the first quarter almost solely on the offensive effort from Shannon Kenneavy. The junior had double digit points, putting in crucial baskets in scoring droughts for the Irish. It was 16-12 at the end of the first period.
Kenneavy also kicked off the second quarter with a basket and the foul, completing the free throw for the three-point play.
The River Hawks then went on a spree from the outside. Josie Wood hit a long ball, then Renee Hartung drained a three of her own. Wood then got fouled on a three point attempt and put in two of her three attempts, following it up with another three.
That had the Irish down nearly by double digits.
Prince of Peace made some moves. They handled the rebounding better in the second quarter and pointguard Kailyn Goodsman pushed her way into traffic for layups and free throw to help cut the lead.
A three from Prince of Peace’s Sarah Moeller sent the two to the half with Easton Valley leading 37-35.
The River Hawks (2-7) enter their long holiday break, not playing against until they go on the road Jan. 7 to Lisbon.
The Irish (3-4) will come back a little sooner, playing Lisbon on Jan. 4 at the Joe O’Donnell Sports Center.
