The Easton Valley River Hawks are coming off of one of the best 8-man seasons in the state in 2019, ending in the thick of the state playoffs.
The River Hawks blew through their first seven games without a loss, falling in mid-October to a ranked Turkey Valley team by just 10 points. Before that game, they won every single contest by 30 or more points.
It earned them a trip to the state playoffs. They kicked things off by rolling over Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55-6. Their magical season ended with a 67-28 loss to Don Bosco in the state quarterfinals.
Their 2019 seniors were a record-setting group. Including the incredible season they played, Nate Trenkamp finished as one of the most prolific 8-man quarterbacks in all of Iowa.
THIS SEASON
The River Hawks definitely have large holes to fill this season, but they have plenty of athletes to do so.
The River Hawks finished a historic season for Easton Valley, going 10-2 and ending in the state playoffs. With the new 2020 format, everyone makes the playoffs this year, but that doesn’t change anything for head coach Tony Johnson and his crew.
“Our goals are the same,” Johnson said. “Playoffs run. Looking forward to the pursuit of going deeper into the playoffs.”
But Easton Valley graduated a large and athletic senior class.
The largest holes definitely come from the offensive production, starting right off the bat at quarterback. Nate Trenkamp had been a three-year starter for the orange and gray. He was responsible for over 3,000 total offensive yards in 2019, including 2,826 throwing yards and 41 touchdowns. It made him one of the all-time best 8-man quarterbacks in Iowa.
Taking over as the arm for this year is junior Conor Gruver.
“Conor is coming off a solid sophomore campaign where he led the JV squad to an undefeated season,” Johnson said about the junior. “ I predict Conor to have a great behind the wonderful leadership of our seniors.”
Gruver picked up some quality varsity experience in baseball this year, but will be looking for his first varsity minutes on the football field as the leader of the offense.
[One of our weaknesses is that] we have some inexperience in some offensive positions,” Johnson said.
Adding to some of that youth is sophomore Carson Fuegen, who will be on the field as a wide receiver. With such a prolific quarterback in 2019, Easton Valley’s wide receivers were equally important. The top three all graduated, leaving plenty of room for new faces in this year’s lineup.
Cade Jargo was the favorite target. The all-state wide receiver finished with 75 catches for 1,090 yards last year alone, scoring 16 times.
Logan House had 712 yards and Braydin Farrell added another 556.
Running back Kolton Murphy is back, as is wide receiver Porter Fuegen. Both are back as seniors this year and bring plenty of experience with them. Both picked up a combined 700 rushing yards last season, which will help fill the gap left by running back Braydin Farrell (644 rushing yards).
“Porter Fuegen is a senior who is a jack of all trades,” Johnson said. “He will be playing some RB and WR and even some QB for us on offense. He will also start on defense defensive back. Porter is one of our senior leaders and is poised for a great season.”
Fuegen caught 30 passes last season for 382 yards and six TDs.
The defensive side of things aren’t shaken up as much. Porter Fuegen, Parker Olson, Daken Kramer, Hudson Felkey and Keaton Wilson are all seniors returning on defense, along with junior Andin Farrell.
“Speed,” Johnson said. “We have a strong group of senior coming back – a great group of men who work extremely hard. Defense will be a strength for us.”
Felkey led the team last year with 101 total tackles. Fifteen of his tackles were for a loss.
However, Braydin Farrell added 100 tackles to the mix last year – a large number to make up for.
Andin Farrell got significant playing time as a sophomore and is returning. He had 46.5 tackles. Porter Fuegen had 50 , as did Keaton Wilson.
Defense will once again be a big focus, especially with the huge numbers put on the scoreboard by 8-man teams every single night. Assistant coach Derek Erwin has helped Johnson refocus the defense in the last three years.
“I don’t want to say the defense lost us games [in 2018], but it didn’t help them either,” defensive coach Derek Erwin said last season.
They allowed 363 points in 2018 and realized they needed that to improve. They put in work both mentally and physically in the offseason.
Through the nine regular season games of 2019, they allowed 179 points – just half.
“It’s 100 percent on the boys,” Erwin said about the turnaround in 2019. “They’ve done a wonderful job of buying into what we’re trying to do. They come out, they practice hard and work hard on Friday nights.”
The River Hawks open up the season this Friday against Janesville.
“[The team focus] is get back to the playoffs and get to the dome,” Johnson said.
