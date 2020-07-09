A lot of the same faces are back this year for the Easton Valley baseball team, but the storylines have been infinitely different.
After going 15-17 in the 2019 baseball season, the River Hawks jumped out to a 12-0 regular season in their shortened 2020 campaign.
That’s a big turnaround from an under .500 record.
“We have a really good group of guys this year who really enjoy the game of baseball and enjoy playing with each other,” head baseball coach Derek Erwin said. “That really goes a long way as they are always looking to pick each other up.”
The River Hawks lost just three seniors from last year’s squad, returning much of the roster. Experience has especially shown on the mound with their three main pitchers returning as upperclassmen: Austin Franzen, Nate Trenkamp and Jessen Weber. In addition to pitching the most innings in 2019, all three sported an ERA of around or under 3.00.
With another year, Trenkamp is back with a 1.31, while Franzen has impressed at .67, Weber has cut his ERA as well, pitching 2.74 through the 12 games.
“Nate Trenkamp, Austin Franzen and Jessen Weber have been at the top of the rotation for a few years now and their performance gets better with every game,” Erwin said. “It’s great for a coach to have these guys who can come in day in and day out and get the job done.”
The juniors and seniors aren’t carrying the entire load, though.
Five River Hawks batted over .400 this season, all of those being underclassmen. Franzen, a junior, leads the offense with a .562 average, but after that the younger athletes fill in the gaps. Sophomore Brig Bormann is batting .44 and sophomore Aidan Gruver put up a .429 average. Freshman Carson Fuegen is batting .425 and sophomore Conor Gruver is at .421.
Top to bottom, the River Hawks have talent.
“There has not been much of a learning curve for the underclassmen,” Erwin said. “They have stepped up when they have been asked and have delivered in some tough spots. With three freshman and three sophomores starting every game, they have done a nice job.”
Of their 12 wins, five of them have been by double digit runs. The River Hawks have done more than score, however. They hold teams off the board.
There’s been just one game where their pitching and defense allowed more than five runs.
“Pitching, great defense, and timely offense have attributed to our undefeated season,” Erwin said. “The guys have been playing really well this year and it’s awesome to see all of their hard work pay off like this.”
An undefeated regular season is great, but you can ask the River Hawks – that’s not enough. With many baseball players participating in multiple sports being undefeated is nothing new. The basketball team recorded an impressive undefeated regular season, while the football team recorded just one loss before the playoffs started.
Nate Trenkamp, a starter for both teams, and basketball starter Jessen Weber know more than well that there’s more to a season than the regular season record. They’re looking to the start of the postseason this Saturday. As the only two seniors, they have a little extra motivation moving to districts against Marquette Catholic.
“I think if you talked to Nate and Jessen, I bet they would say how much extra motivation that gives them,” Erwin said. “For us, them being our only seniors, we have encouraged the younger guys to really get behind them and help them get the job done in baseball.”
With the regular season lasting just 12 games, the River Hawks missed some of the heavy hitters in the Tri-Rivers Conference like North Linn and Alburnett. They welcome Marquette Catholic to Miles on Saturday for the first round, but are also looking ahead. They’ll play the winner of Calamus-Wheatland and Springville if they win their first, and the district final will most likely include No. 5 ranked Alburnett.
But they’ve put together quite the season so far, either way.
“I expect from our team to continue playing the best baseball they can,” Erwin said. “The farther things go, the better teams you start running into and the more consistent you need to be. At our best we’re able to compete with anyone.”
