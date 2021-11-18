CEDAR FALLS - The Easton Valley football team fell just short of a state title Thursday morning, falling 42-40 to Anita CAM at the UNI-Dome to finish at the 8-man state runner-up.
”It’s kind of a character thing, but we talked about how if you’re not enough without a state title, you’re never going to be enough with one either,” head coach Tony Johnson said. “Championships don’t define us. We were really proud going into the game. Obviously, it would have been the cherry on top to get it but I’m just so extremely proud of the guys to get this far and get this close.”
A River Hawk rally kept the River Hawk faithful on the edge of their seat to the very end. With just over three minutes to play and down by nine, senior quarterback Conor Gruver tossed a long pass down field where it found the arms of Aidan Gruver in the endzone. That cut the Cougar lead to just two points.
With the atmosphere loud and the energy rising, two bad snaps to CAM’s Lane Spieker pushed the Cougars back and had them at third and 28. Spicier found an opening, but the River Hawks stopped it before the first down and CAM punted at 2:08.
The River Hawks had a chance to head down field. Incompletion. Bad snap. Incompletion. They turned the ball over on downs with 52 seconds remaining - game over.
A chaotic first quarter was kicked off with a River Hawk defensive stop. After taking over, Easton Valley took less than two minutes to move down the field and end the drive with a pass play to Andin Farrell from five yards out.
CAM, also undefeated, proved why they were in the title game with a few big plays in the first half. Cade Ticknor made the first one happen for the Cougars, breaking away for a 48-yard touchdown.
Easton Valley stopped the conversion to maintain a 7-6 lead and didn’t relinquish the lead the entire half. They went to the locker rooms up 27-22.
After deferring in the first half, the River Hawks were set to receive to start the final 24 minutes. They even struck first Gruver sent a long pass down to Carson Fuegen on a third down, and the drive ended with a quarterback keep from one yard out To give the River Hawks the 33-22 lead.
CAM answered with two unanswered touchdowns - one a 33-yard run by Spieker and another a pass to Cade Ticknor. The Cougars would hold off the River Hawks from there.
Easton Valley athletes set four different state records during Thursday’s title game. Gruver set the game record for completions with 34 and passing yards with 384. Carson Fuegen finished for the record with game receptions with 20 and receiving yards with 211.
The River Hawks end the 2021 season 12-1 as 8-man state runner-ups.
“I’m proud of the boundaries we overcame,” Conor GrUber said. “After losing the last couple of years, we got here and when we got here we didn’t just shut it down and lose. We came out here and beat the defending state champs. I’m just so proud of this team’s effort.
“We had it. We just fell short.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.