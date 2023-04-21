CLINTON – The Camanche Storm hosted their Co-Ed Camanche Invitational on Friday morning as five other schools joined them out at Valley Oaks Golf Course.
On the girls side of things, Easton Valley showed up and showed out, placing first with a combined score of 409.
Leading the way for the River Hawks was Addie Farrell and Addie Fier who shot a 93 and 103 respectively. Alla Schmidt and Hadley Farrell added a 106 and 107 respectively.
Camanche came in second place with a team score of 459 while Kennady Bigwood and Delaney Grant led the way shooting a 111 and 113 respectively. Brielle Cozzens and Lily Lamberton shot a 115 and 120 respectively to round out their day.
For Northeast, they came in fourth with Elly Cain shooting a 118 to lead the day. Isabelle Brown and Holly Lamp each shot a 120 while Brenna Meyerman and Ava Freidrichsen shot a 124.
On the boys side of things Camanche came and Northeast tied for third with a team score of 388.
Individually, Mason Duritza led the way for Camanche, placing fifth with an 18 hole score of 92. His teammate Talan McManus shot a 93 to finish right behind him in sixth place. Kane McDanel and Garrett Schultz rounded out the top four for Camanche, shooting a 101 and 102 respectively.
Northeast’s Justin Weispfenning and Michael Frame each shot a 96 to tie for seventh while Chase Lee finished in ninth with a 97. Rounding things out for the Rebels was Calvin Fowler who golfed a 110.
The Rebels will host Camanche at the Plum River Golf Course on Monday afternoon for a head to match.
