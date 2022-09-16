PRESTON – The River Hawks hosted Springville on Friday night and they put the pedal to the metal as they defeated the Orioles 66-0.
The Orioles started with the ball and they dragged out a huge chunk of clock before giving the ball to the River Hawks with 5:23 to go. As soon as they got the ball, senior running back Charlie Simpson ran for 40 yards to set up first and goal. On the next play, quarterback Hayden Felkey ran it in from two yards out to go up 8-0.
They got the ball back after forcing a three and out and they wasted no time. Felkey completed 53 yard pass to Callan Messerich made it 16-0.
Messerich did it on defense too, picking off Springville as the pressure got to the quarterback. Messerich brough it back 20 yards for a pick six and the River Hawks were up 24-0 at the end of the first quarter.
It was Felkey to Ayden Huling for another touchdown as the River Hawks continued their dominance up 32-0. The River Hawks went into the half up 45-0.
The rest of the game was a breeze for the River Hawks as they ended up picking up the win 66-0. This is their third straight win after dropping their season opener against Don Bosco.
The River Hawks will be on the road next week when they play a big matchup against Central City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.