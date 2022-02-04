MILES – The No. 8 ranked Easton Valley boys basketball team kept the Tri-Rivers Conference title within their reach on Friday night, taking down Lisbon 58-38 in front of their home crowd in Miles.
The River Hawks lost an overtime game to the Lions in early January, falling 53-50 at Lisbon – their only loss on their side of the conference this season. As long as Easton Valley and Lisbon both win their final games of the year, they will share the conference title.
“We still have to win one more game and so do they,” Easton Valley head coach Dan Beck said. “But as of right now, we could share a part of that conference title. I think that makes seven out of the nine years as Easton Valley.”
Even though they took the 16-7 lead into the second quarter, the River Hawks didn’t score for nearly four minutes. Meanwhile, the Lions put in a basket and then drained a three to cut the lead to four points.
It was broken up by a shot off the block by Cayden Deardorff.
A couple possessions later Charlie Sandholt got a pass on the inbounds play, making the basket and getting fouled. Even though he didn’t make the free throw, Dylon Dyson came up with the rebound and got the ball in to Deardorff for another two points.
Next possession, Sandholt drained a three from the corner.
He did the very same thing the next time down the court. It helped the River Hawks take the 29-16 lead into the halftime break. Sandholt finished with ten on the night, eight of them coming in the last two minutes of the second quarter.
Lisbon scored first out of the half, but the River Hawks went on a roll in the second half. Post work by Deardorff and Dyson started to pay off and the River Hawks height advantage came into play.
When Lisbon started to foul, the River Hawks put in their free shots. Quickly, the lead moved out to double digits.
Deardoff led the scoring with 20 points, Sandholdt had ten and Dylon Dyson pitched in eight for the River Hawks.
The No. 7 Easton Valley boys (17-2) cap off the regular season with a Tri-Rivers Conference game at Marquette Catholic on Tuesday night.
The boys’ win was the finish to a sweep by the River Hawks Friday night. The ladies kicked off varsity competition with a 44-37 victory over the Lions.
Seniors Jaysie Wood and Renee Hartung led the charge. Wood put 15 points and Hartung added 14. Senior Kaitlyn Kuhl had eight and pulled down 12 rebounds for the orange and gray. Hadley Farrell finished with 16 total rebounds.
The Easton Valley girls (7-12) start the first round of regionals next Thursday night, traveling to Calamus-Wheatland for Class 1A postseason play.
IRISH SWEEP HOMECOMING
CLINTON – The Prince of Peace boys and girls basketball team stuck to their 2022 homecoming theme and "Caged the Eagles" on Friday night, both teams winning over Midland at the Joe O'Donnell Sports Center in Clinton.
The Clinton Herald did not have final scores when the paper went to print on Friday night.
The Irish girls (14-8) turn their attention to the postseason. They’ll welcome the Eagles once more on Thursday, Feb. 10 for the first round of the Class 1A regionals.
The Irish boys (5-15) travel to take on Calamus-Wheatland on Tuesday night.
THURSDAY NIGHT
The boys won their second game in a row - the first two-game streak of the season - after defeating East Buchanan 47-42 in a non-conference matchup on Thursday night.
It was the fourth win of the season for the young Irish, and it came during Prince of Peace’s homecoming week.
After keeping a single-digit lead for the entirety of the second half, the Irish watched a Buccaneer three-pointer fall through the net with a little over 30 seconds remaining to play. The three cut the lead to 44-42.
The Irish got the ball to junior Marcus Blount, who holds a lot of the varsity experience for the Irish this season. Blount was fouled as East Buchanan attempted to stop the clock, and he hit both free throws.
The Irish got the defensive stop on the other end and this time, sophomore Jhikeith McGraw was fouled. He put in one, enough to keep the Irish ahead enough to close out the game.
The Irish fell behind early on in the game. With the help of outside shooting, East Buchanan took the 12-6 lead early on while the Irish struggled to find openings on offense.
The scoring struggle was broken up by freshman Hakeal Powell, who put in a short jumper. A few possession later, McGraw went to the line and hit a free throw for a point.
With the clock ticking down, Marcus Blount got a steal in the backcourt and tossed it down the floor. It was chased down by Jaxon Dehner, who laid it up to cut the Buccaneer lead to 12-11 after eight minutes.
Powell drove the lane and put in a basket to start the second quarter, and the Irish held the Buccaneers at bay through the rest of the game.
McGraw led the scoring for the Irish with 15 points, seven of those coming from the free throw line. Blount added 13 points.
The Irish (4-14) return to competition on the East Side of the Tri-Rivers Conference with their homecoming game on Friday night. The Irish host Midland to the theme of “Cage the Eagles”.
GIRLS FALL TO RANKED BUCCANEERS THURSDAY
CLINTON – The Prince of Peace girls basketball team had No. 14 East Buchanan on the ropes Thursday night, but couldn’t close out the game, falling 47-32.
After trailing by 15 at times throughout the game, the Irish made a comeback effort in the second half.
With 1:13 remaining in the third quarter, an inbounds pass found the hands of Sarah Moeller and Moeller put the ball in the hoop, getting fouled in the process. After completing the three-point play, the Irish had cut the lead back to ten.
A three by Moeller a possession later allowed them go into the final eight minutes trailing just 37-28
Kaelyn Goodsman, the leading scorer on the night for Prince of Peace, started the fourth quarter off with a drive into the lane to cut it to seven. That seven-point deficit was as close as the Irish would get, though.
They struggled to put in buckets all night despite good looks from both the paint and the perimeter. Even in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, they were 0-4 from the free throw line.
A few big post moves and some turnovers by the Irish and the Bucs extended their lead to double digits again easily, closing out the game.
The Irish turned the ball over time and time again in the first half. The turnovers, paired with a six minute scoring drought in the second quarter, put them behind by 15 points at the half.
“We’ve been trying to work the ball more,” pointguard Kaelyn Goodsman said. “Because we have a habit of coming down and just trying to throw up a shot. Tonight, it was a fast paced game and we never really got into an offense as well.”
Coming out of that, the Irish had renewed energy. Scoring still plagued them. They held the Buccaneers off the board for three full minutes to start the third quarter, but they only managed one basket in that time.
“I think we were missing easy shots,” Goodsman said. “We missed shots we should be making.”
Goodsman had 12 points for the Irish. Sarah Moeller had 11 and Lilly Isenhour another seven.
The Irish (12-8) are back in action on Friday night, playing Midland at home in Tri-Rivers East action and celebrating Prince of Peace homecoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.