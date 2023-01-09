CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings and Queens hosted 10 different schools on Saturday afternoon for their annual CHS Invitational.
The River Kings finished in fourth place with a score of 2988. Muscatine won the boys invitational with a 3090, Davenport North placed second with a 3086 and Western Dubuque took third with a 3002.
Leading the way for Clinton was Charlie Pelham and Brycen Lawrence who bowled a 443 and 426 respectively.
In the girls invitational, the River Queens bowled a 2492 to tie for third place. Western Dubuque won with a score of 2525 and Davenport North placed second, bowling a 2520.
Maren Schwarz led the River Queens with a 416 while Ana Cunningham bowled a 402. Both players made the All-Tournament team.
The next home meet for the River Kings and Queens is Saturday, January 21 against Central DeWitt.
