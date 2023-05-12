DUBUQUE - The Clinton River Kings and Queens punched 13 total tickets to the IHSAA and IGHSAU State track meet in Des Moines next week after a dominant performance in the distract qualifiers on Thursday evening.
The top two finishers in each competition earned an automatic bid for state while others earned qualifying spots by having one of the next 12 best times across the state.
For the River Queens, Kanijah Angel continued to do what she has done all year on the big stage as she won the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.42 seconds. She later then took second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.01 seconds to punch her ticket in that event as well.
"I'm feeling really good. Every year I come out and focus on the little things because this race is not only speed, but it is also technique so I focus on the little things to get to the big finish," Angel said.
"I've been waiting. I can't wait because at the bigger meets there's more competition and faster girls so I always P.R. so that's what I am looking forward to," Angel said.
Hannah Malli is joining Angel in the 100 meter dash after running a qualifying time of 12.99 seconds. Quinn Nielsen will join Angel in the 200 meter dash after running a time of 26.53 seconds.
Clinton's Nielsen, Malli, Kayla Krogman and Angel then took first in the 4x200 as they put on the burners to finish with a time of 1:44.53.
Nielsen, Malli, MaKayla Howard and Angel ran a 49.58 4x100 to qualify for state and take first in their region.
Clinton's Camryn Sattler gave it her all in the 3000 meter run to record a personal best in the event. She placed third with a time of 10:39.78 which was good enough to qualify her for state next week. She had the 11th best time in the state.
Krogman, Malli, Nielsen and Carryn Sattler placed third in the 800 sprint medley with a time of 1:51.40. That time also qualified them for state next week.
Freshman Elle Lonergan qualified for state in the high jump, clearing four feet, ten inches.
Finally for the River Queens, Krogman, Howard, Carryn and Camryn Sattler just snuck into state in the distance medley event after running a 4:26.61.
Starting things off for the boys was senior Ajai Russell in the discus throw. Russell punched his ticket in the competition in back to back years with a throw of 161 feet, .5 inches to win the competition.
"I was a little flustered coming here. I started off the first couple throws with a scratch then I had to get a half throw in just to make finals. I had to relax and get one in because I knew I had it in there because practice had been feeling really good. I've just got to execute in these meets," Russell said.
"I'm feeling really good. I just got to keep having good practices. It's really just mental at this point because we've done all the physical things we can do at this point and it's only a week away." Russell said.
The boys 4x100 meter relay qualified for state with a time of 43.07 seconds. That team consists of Terry Liggins, Ian Thomas, Addison Binnie and Bryant Lee.
That same team also earned an at large bid in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:30.34 seconds.
The IHSAA and IGHSAU State meet will be next Thursday through Saturday in Des Moines.
