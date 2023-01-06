CLINTON – The Clinton River Kings and Queens were both defeated on Friday night as they clashed with the North Scott Lancers.
The girls were up first and it was a defensive clinic by the Lancers as they shut out the River Queens in the first quarter to take a 23-0 lead heading into quarter number two.
The River Queens were able to get on the board in the second quarter, scoring ten points but they were unable to slow down the Lancers. North Scott took a 41-10 lead heading into the half.
The Lancers closed out the second half with a 58-16 win and the River Queens record now sits at 2-9. Veronica Ramirez led the team with eight points.
The boys took the court afterwards but could not hang in there as they fell to the Lancers 74-51.
Their record moves to 0-9 on the year. The girls host Pleasant Valley Tuesday at 6 p.m. while the boys will be on the road at Pleasant Valley beginning at 7:30 p.m.
