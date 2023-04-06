CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings opened their season with a 9-0 loss against the Bettendorf Bulldogs on Thursday afternoon.
The River Kings had a tough test as they took on the Bulldogs to begin the season. However, things did not go Clinton's way as Bettendorf eased their way to a win.
Robert Matera defeated Blake Haskell, 6-1 and 6-1 for the first points of the day. Noah Gehler bested Jacob Feddersen, 6-1 and 6-1 as well for the second points of the day. Jack Reilley beat Adam Deters, 6-1 and 6-2 before Mark Brooks took care of Ray Nitschke, 6-1 and 6-0. They then finished things off by defeating Clinton's Jackson Schantag and Logan Spooner.
Bettendorf followed things up in doubles, winning all three matches to sweep the day and take home the 9-0 win.
The River Kings will look to bounce back next Tuesday at Davenport North when they take on the 0-1 Lions.
