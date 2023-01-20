CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings could not keep up with the speedy Davenport West Falcons on Thursday night, falling 93-51 for their thirteenth loss of the season.
The 0-13 start has been less than ideal for the River Kings this season but they have been close multiple times to that elusive first win. Two bad quarters from the River Kings were all that the Falcons needed to build a large lead.
In the first quarter the River Kings could not get the ball past half court as the Falcons defense was suffocating Clinton and turnovers were coming in bunches. The Falcons built a 12-0 lead within the first three minutes of the game before DeAndre Smith got a floater to go off the glass for the River Kings' first points of the night.
That deficit quickly grew to 18 as the Falcons went up 20-2. Smith was able to get a tough layup to drop before senior Aiden Thomas added two more for the River Kings. However, the Falcons answered and went up 24-8 heading into the second quarter.
Smith and Thomas kept it up for the River Kings in the second quarter before Lucas Weiner and Jace Hellweg also added points for Clinton later in the quarter. The Falcons kept pace and stayed in the lead by 17 points, 42-25 heading into the break.
Weiner took over in the second half, scoring 18 of his team high 26 points in the second half alone. However, the Falcons speed continued to torch the River Kings as they grew their lead to 20 heading into the final quarter of play.
In the fourth quarter the lead continued to build and the Falcons ran away with a 93-51 win.
Weiner had half of the River Kings points while Thomas had 12 and Smith added nine. Jermilyn Gardner led the Falcons with 31 points and his teammate Landon Winston added 16.
The River Kings are in action again Tuesday night at Muscatine beginning at 7:30 p.m.
