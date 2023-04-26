CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings hosted the Central DeWitt Sabers on Tuesday afternoon.
Clinton started off strong, with Blake Haskell winning defeating Max Froeschle 7-6 and 6-4 for their first point. Clinton's Jacob Feddersen came from behind to defeat Grant Gregoire 44-6, 6-0 and then 10-5 in the final set.
Adam Deters picked up the final singles win for Clinton, defeating Drew McAvan 5-7, 6-2 and 10-4. Central DeWitt's Nathan McGarry picked up the first point for the Sabers, defeating Ray Nitschke 7-5, 2-6 and 10-8.
Landon Schroeder picked up the win over Logan Spooner with a 6-1 and 6-2 victory. Dexter Westbay finished singles play off for Central DeWitt, beating Nathan Frye 6-0 and 6-1.
In doubles play, Haskell and Feddersen defeated the Sabers in come from behind fashion, 3-6, 6-2 and then 11-9. However, the Sabers stepped up in their next two doubles matches, winning 6-2, 6-0, 6-0 and 6-1.
Clinton will play again Thursday at North Scott beginning at 4 p.m.
