CLINTON – The River Kings came up two yards short on Friday night as they fell to the visiting Davenport West Falcons, 14-20.
“They battled back. They came back from the adversity that we were dealt at the beginning of the game when we didn’t take care of our business. They never quit and the battle was there.” Clinton head coach Nate Herrig said.
It was hall of fame night at Clinton High School and the River Kings hosted the Davenport West Falcons to open the 2022 IAHSA football season.
The game did not start out the way the River Kings wanted. The Falcons return man Devon Sanders Howard returned the opening kick off to put them up 7-0 immediately.
“We just didn’t fill in our lanes. He found the lane and he took it to the house,” Herrig said. “It’s hard to replicate those looks in practice and we should’ve had those guys more prepared.”
The Falcon defense backed up the immediate offense, stopping the River Kings on three straight plays to get the ball back. A strong punt return gave the Falcons good field position but good pressure by the River Kings forced a missed field goal and gave the ball back to the River Kings.
After another three and out, the Falcons were able to drive the ball down the field with their persistent run game. Running back Tucker Avis punched one in to score another touchdown and go up 14-0.
In the second quarter, Addison Binnie was able to pick off the Falcons for a 22 yard return. On the other side of the ball, the senior quarterback was able to put together a 32 yard run to put the River Kings in the red zone. However, Clinton was sacked on fourth and goal to turn the ball over with 4:31 to go in the first half.
Binnie once again made a defensive play, recovering a fumble with 31 seconds left. Binnie and the River King offense were unable to drive the ball down the field to score and found themselves in a 14-0 hole at halftime.
“They did a nice job. We got some penetration up front which kept our linebackers free. Unfortunately we just didn’t get it done at the end of the night.” Herrig said.
Out of the gate the River Kings looked like a completely different team. Binnie ran for 40 yards on just the second play of the half. Senior running back Ajai Russell began to find his stride, putting the River Kings on the board with a two yard rushing touchdown to make it 14-6.
“We had to clean some things up and we have a great senior offensive line and we challenged those guys.” Herrig said.
After getting the ball back from the Falcons, the River Kings marched right back down the field, scoring on a two yard run from Binnie. Binnie and the River Kinks successfully completed the two point conversion to knot this one at 14-14 with 2:04 to go in the third quarter.
The Falcons responded, marching down the field to go back ahead 20-14 on an eight yard run by senior quarterback Brady Hensen. The River Kings blocked the extra point to keep it a six point game.
On their final drive of the game the River Kings were able to complete a 38 yard completion from Binnie to Russell to put them in good field position. The River Kings were able to get themselves a first down inside the red zone with under a minute to go.
However, the Falcons managed to stop the River Kings at the two yard line as time expired as Clinton fell to Davenport West, 14-20.
“We thought we had something on the edge that we liked so we had to take a chance and see what we had as we were running at time.” Herrig said.
Clinton will head to Davenport next Thursday to play Davenport Central at 7:30 p.m.
“We’ll bring in the boys tomorrow morning at 9 and make sure we’re ready to go for next week.” Herrig said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.