CLINTON – The Clinton River Kings dropped a close one at home to the Muscatine Muskies on Friday night, coming up just short in a 68-62 loss.
Both teams entered the game winless to start the season but the Muskies were able to just edge their way past Clinton. It was a tight contest with Lucas Weiner dropping 21 points for the River Kings.
The Muskies struck first to open the game, getting a steal and the layup to drop. Kinnick Belitz answered with a long two to tie the game in the first minute.
Isaac Huizenga got a transition layup of his own and Weiner got a three to fall to put Clinton ahead 7-2. Weiner added another three and the River Kings were up 10-4.
The Muskies went on a run to take the lead back, 11-10. Both teams exchanged leads before the Muskies extended their lead to 17-13 heading into the second quarter.
In the second quarter it was an evenly matched game with Belitz hitting two threes including one that gave the River Kings the lead, 25-24.
However, this would be the last lead of the game for Clinton and the Muskies found themselves ahead 35-29 at halftime. Belitz had 10 points for the River Kings in the first half but was in foul trouble with three fouls.
In the third quarter the Muskies continued to hold onto their lead as it hovered around six to nine points. The River Kings continued to fight with Aiden Thomas and Tavian Bailey each getting involved.
DeAndre Smith scored the last four points of the quarter for Clinton and they found themselves down eight, 51-43, heading into the final quarter.
Weiner had a couple of layups to open up the second half for the River Kings. Bailey made a layup and then Thomas hit a three and Clinton was right back in it trailing 55-52.
The Muskies kept making shots to extend the lead and then Weiner would answer, hitting a three and then an and one to bring them back within three points, 65-62.
The River Kings would come up just short and the Muskies were able to secure the win 68-62. Clinton falls to 0-4 to open the season.
The River Kings play at home again on Tuesday when they host Assumption.
