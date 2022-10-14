CLINTON – It was senior night for the River Kings and they made the most out of it as they dominated the Mt. Pleasant Panthers 49-26 on Friday night.
This is a team that has had a ton of fight in them all year although their record does not reflect that as they move to 2-6 on the season.
They have been in just about every single game this year and they were able to run all over the Panthers. The River Kings are graduating 18 seniors and they left it all out there on the field.
“This has been a great group. A lot of these kids were sophomores when I first took over three years ago and we had season like Mt. Pleasant is currently having but they stuck through it and they believed.” Clinton head coach Nate Herrig said.
It was all Clinton and it was obvious that River Kings wanted to send their seniors out on a high note. The tone was set at the very beginning of the game. It took all but fourteen seconds for the River Kings as senior quarterback Addison Binnie went 64 yards for a touchdown to put Clinton on top 7-0.
“We had that first play circled on film. They came out prepared, they were ready to play, they were ready to get after it and they did a great job.” Herrig said.
The defense kept that same energy, forcing the Panthers to go three and out on their first drive and put the ball right back into the hands of Binnie. He again took off on the first play of the drive, this time for a 70 yard touchdown run and the River Kings took a 14-0 lead a minute and forty seconds into the game.
“I was just able to find the hole through the middle. The big boys up front did a really good job blocking and I saw open grass, next thing I knew I was in the end zone.” Senior quarterback Addison Binnie said.
After forcing another three and out, the River Kings went on a lengthier drive. However, they had no trouble marching down the field. Binnie once again found the end zone, this time on a two yard run to make it 21-0.
The Panthers got their first first down of the game but the River Kings forced them to a stall and got the ball back. Clinton could not be slowed down as senior running back Ajai Russell broke away for a 38 yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 28-0 with 3:23 to go in the first quarter.
“I was really just running for my life is what it felt like. Every time I get the ball I run as hard as I can and try to score.” Senior running back Ajai Russell said.
The drives began to draw out a little longer as Clinton got the ball back again. Once again, Russell broke free for a 14 yard touchdown run and the River Kings continued to pour it on, leading 35-0 early in the second quarter.
The opposing Panthers were able to get on the board for the first time in the game, finding the endzone on a four yard touchdown run. A bad snap led to a failed extra point try and the River Kings led 35-6.
Clinton began to march down the field once again with Binnie leading the charge. He connected with Aiden Thomas for a 19 yard gain to set up first and goal. Senior Tavian Bailey extended the lead with a seven yard touchdown run and the River Kings were up 42-6 heading into the half.
Binnie had 11 carries for 212 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns in the first half.
“We knew that if he could read some things then he would be successful and he did a great job of that.” Herrig said.
Russell had four carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Bailey ran for 47 yards on eight attempts and one touchdown in the first half.
“We were patient, trying to let the holes open up and trusting our lineman.” Russell said.
The clock was running nonstop to begin the half as Clinton was up more than 35 points. The Panthers burned off about eight minutes of the clock in the third quarter as they found the endzone on a one yard run. Once again a bad snap on their extra point made their extra point attempt no good and the River Kings stayed in front 42-12.
The River Kings continued to run the ball efficiently, running the ball down the Panthers throat. Russell broke away for a 34 yard touchdown run and they went back on top by 37, 49-12.
The defense stepped up, intercepting the Panthers on a fourth down and they got the ball right back.
The River Kings ran the ball down as much as they could before giving the ball back to the Panthers.
The Panthers marched down the field and scored a touchdown before recovering an onside kick to get the ball back. They once again made their way down the field and scored with a little under a minute to go.
The River Kings recovered the onside kick on the second go around and they ran the clock out, winning the game 49-26.
“These kids have believed all year long. They’ve had their ups and downs but they’ve fought all year long. They’ve never stopped believing in themselves and believing in each other.” Herrig said.
After the game the River King seniors did their final walk from the north endzone to the south endzone, meeting their teammates on the other end of the field and shared one last embrace.
“Most of us have been together for seven years now which is something special. We all look to each other and we’re all friends and really close.” Binnie said.
They will play at state ranked Iowa City Liberty next Friday to end their season.
