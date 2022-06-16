CLINTON - It was a long night for the Clinton River Kings as they fell to the Wahlert Catholic Golden Eagles 17-4 on Thursday night.
Errors were a big killer all night for the Kings as they committed six of them, four of which were in the outfield. The Golden Eagles took advantage of the elongated innings, putting up 16 hits on the evening as well.
Zeiv Presson got the start for the Kings and despite giving up a couple of base hits in the first inning, he was able to work out of it and keep the game scoreless.
Ian Thomas led off the bottom half of the first with a double but neither of his teammates could bring him into score, so the game stayed at zero.
The Kings committed two errors back to back to start the second inning and the Golden Eagles used them to their advantage, scoring off of the second error to take the early lead. A single made it a two run game before the Golden Eagles loaded the bases with nobody out.
They tacked on two more runs with a fielders choice and a single to make it 4-0.
The Kings used walks to their advantage in the second inning, with the Golden Eagle pitcher walking four straight batters to make it a three run game. A wild pitch then scored another run to make it 4-2.
The top of the third is where things got messy. The inning started with a hit by pitch and a walk before a one out single made it a three run game. An error in right field loaded the bases before another batter was hit to make it 6-2.
The singles just piled in as three straight singles made it a 10-2 game before a double added on two more runs. A misplayed ball and another error gave the Golden Eagles two more runs for a 14-2 lead.
The Kings loaded the bases in the bottom of the third but it was the Golden Eagles who got out of the jam to head to the fourth inning.
In the fourth inning the Golden Eagles used a leadoff single, an infield single and a double to score a run. They tacked on one more in the inning off of a passed ball that made it a 16-2 game.
Jai Jensen hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning to score a run for the Kings and bring it to a thirteen run ballgame.
An RBI single by the Golden Eagles added insult to injury sending the game to the bottom of the fifth inning with a 17-3 lead.
The Kings were able to string some walks together along with a base hit by Isaac Huizenga to score a run, but the Kings did not have a comeback in them as they fell in five innings by a final score of 17-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.