CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings hosted the Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs for their second game of the season on Tuesday night and it did not disappoint as both offenses showed up.
The Mustangs got on the board early in the top of the first, utilizing a leadoff triple and a bloop single to take a 1-0 lead. In the bottom half, senior Addison Binnie was hit by a pitch before stealing a pair of bases to make it to third base. His teammate, Kinnick Belitz then drove him in with an RBI single to tie the game at one.
Walks and wild pitches were the story in the top of the second as the Mustangs drew back to back walks before a bloop single scored a run to make it 2-1. Two wild pitches later and the Mustangs grew their lead to 4-3.
In the top of the third, another leadoff walk led to two more runs scoring as the lead grew to 6-1. However, Belitz answered the call in the bottom of the third, driving in two runs on a double to left center field to make it a 6-3 game.
Another run scored in the top of fourth on a wild pickoff attempt as the Mustangs took a 7-3 advantage. The River Kings were not done yet however, scoring four runs in the bottom half of the fourth to tie the game at seven.
Each team scored a run in the fifth inning before the Mustangs scored the go ahead run in the top of the sixth.
Clinton could not get the run back and came up just short, 9-8 to fall to 0-2 to start their season. Belitz led the River Kings offensively with four RBI and two hits.
The River Kings will play two games on Friday evening when they take on Charles City and Ottumwa.
River Queens swept by Maquoketa in doubleheader action
CLINTON - The Clinton River Queens were swept by the Maquoketa Cardinals in a doubleheader on Tuesday evening for their opening day.
Game one saw the Cardinals go up 12-0 on a grand slam in the top of third inning. They scored one more run in the top of the fourth to extend the lead to 13. The River Queens were unable to score and this one ended after four innings, 13-0.
In game two, the River Queens were able to score two runs, one coming off of an RBI from senior Rylee Wisor.
However, the Cardinals went on to score three runs in the top of the fifth to end the game 12-2.
The River Queens will be at home again on Friday night when they host Camanche at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.