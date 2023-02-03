CLINTON – The Clinton River Kings drop to 0-17 on the season after their 79-62 loss to the Davenport Central Blue Devils on Friday not.
The Blue Devils opened up the game by jumping out to a 9-0 lead. They dominated the River Kings offensively and Clinton was slow to figure things out.
Senior Lucas Weiner got the first four points for Clinton with a couple of free throws and a fade away jumper to make it an 11-4 game.
Jace Hellweg and Weiner had back to back reverse layups to make it an 18-10 game. The Blue Devils grew their lead to 22-10 heading into the second quarter.
DeAndre Smith opened up the second quarter with a bucket to cut into their deficit, 22-12. However, the threes began to fall for the Blue Devils and the lead quickly grew to 35-20.
The Blue Devils outscored the River Kings 9-2 in the last few minutes of the quarter and Davenport Central took a 44-22 lead into the half.
In the third quarter the Blue Devils grew the lead to 28 before the River Kings found some life late. Clinton scored 8 points straight points to cut it to a 54-36 game. The Blue Devils then responded with a run of their own and it was a 60-36 game heading into the 4th quarter.
The River Kings made it a closer game late in the fourth quarter but it was not enough as they fell to the Blue Devils, 79-62.
Weiner led the River Kings with 23 points and 18 rebounds. Smith added 22 points for Clinton.
Clinton plays again Tuesday night at Bettendorf.
