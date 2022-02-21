DUBUQUE – The Clinton boys varsity basketball team ended their 2021-2022 campaign on Monday night in Dubuque, falling to Hempstead 76-52 in the Class 4A substate 6 quarterfinals.
Clinton had the game within their grasps before the second half, when things got out of control and Hempstead took control of the game.
After the first quarter, Clinton trailed 20-11. But the River Kings started heating up from beyond the arc in the second quarter.
The Mustangs were still scoring, but a Seth Dotterweich three with under two to play in the half pulled Clinton to 32-30.
By the end of the second quarter, Seth Dotterweich, Isaiah Struve, Jai Jensen and Lucas Weiner had all hit three-pointers of their own. Weiner and Dotterweich led the scoring at the half with ten points and eight points respectively.
Coming into the third, the River Kings gave up three straight turnovers and two offensive put backs in the first few minutes of play. They were behind by eight, and head coach Andy Eberhart burned his first timeout of the half.
By the end of the third quarter, though, the Mustangs held a 14 point lead and three of Clinton’s starters had three fouls. It just continued to spiral from there For Clinton.
The River Kings cut the lead back to ten, but on the other end of the court, the Mustangs picked up another foul on the River Kings and made the shot. Then, Lucas Weiner was handed a technical to add to the insult.
A few minutes later, coach Andy Eberhart was served a technical foul from the officials. The River Kings reached the double bonus early in the fourth while the Mustangs hovered at just two fouls. The River Kings only went to the line twice in the second half.
They lost point guard Isaiah Struve to fouls before the end of the game. By that time, Hempstead had gotten into a rhythm and were throwing dunks and hitting threes. They extended the lead to as many as 26 and the bench players were subbed in with over two minutes left in the game.
Four River Kings were in double digits Monday night. Both Lucas Weiner and Jai Jensen had 12 a piece, while both Isaiah Struve and Seth Dotterweich finished with 10.
The River Kings end their season 3-20 and wrap up head coach Andy Eberhart’s first year at the helm of the program. They lose seniors Jai Jensen, Isaiah Struve, Colin Hammel, Ethan Buer, Caleb Riessen and Seth Dotterweich.
You can find more postseason scores from Monday and from the weekend on Page B2, along with the postseason schedules for the rest of the week in the scoreboard.
