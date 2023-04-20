CLINTON - It was Senior Night as the Clinton River Kings hosted the Pleasant Valley Spartans on Thursday evening.
The River Kings recognized seniors, Eduardo Padilla, Hristo Shaff, Jose Escobar and Sabir Akiti ahead of the game. The seniors also walked across the field one more time after the game.
During the game, the Spartans got off to a strong start, netting their first goal of the game within the first three minutes of play. They then followed that up with their second and third goals of the game, scoring two within the eighth and ninth minute of the game.
Less than two minutes later they scored one more goal before the defense began to find their footing. They held strong before a header snuck by goalkeeper Ben Brown to make it a 5-0 game in favor of Pleasant Valley.
The Spartans added two mored goals including one with five seconds left in the half to make it a 7-0 game heading into the break.
Despite a tough first half, the River Kings defense cleaned things up, allowing just two goals in the second half. However, their offense could not get much momentum, leading to a 9-0 defeat.
Clinton has lost five in a row and looks to get back on track next Thursday at Davenport North. Their record sits at 3-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.