CLINTON – The River Kings hosted the Davenport West Falcons in their regular season finale on Tuesday night and the bats showed up strong, picking up the win 12-7.
“Again we continue to swing the bat. Our fielding continues to be a bit of a challenge for us,” Clinton head coach Kevin Cunningham said. “Pitching and hitting our spots has been a challenge lately.”
The game was moved up a few hours to make sure it could be played before the storms rolled in later in the evening.
“It was an important game for us and I wanted to make sure to get it in because it’s our last game before substate.” Cunningham said.
Hunter Dierksen got the start for the River Kings, pitching strong in the first two innings, allowing a couple of base hits but no runs across the board.
“It was great. We really needed this win,” Clinton pitcher Hunter Dierksen said. “We needed to get hot again. We dropped a couple of close games but it always feels good getting the win.”
The River Kings picked up a run in the first inning and then started a two out rally in the bottom of the second. Cohen Thorpe got things started with a single, followed by Ian Thomas to put two on with two outs. Addison Binnie singled to bring one run in. Jai Jensen followed him up with another single to make it a three run game before Logan Mulholland tripled to bring in two and make it 5-0.
“I think this season we’ve done a good job with runners in scoring position, especially with two outs.” Cunningham said.
A single and an error put two runners on with one out in the top of the third inning before a double put the Falcons on the board, cutting the deficit to 5-2.
Both teams were silent over the next inning before the River Kings found their stride once again in the bottom of the fourth. Thorpe once again got things started, this time with a leadoff double. Thomas singled to put runners on the corners before a walk loaded the bases. Seth Dotterweich singled in two to put the lead back to five. A passed ball and a single by Isaac Huizenga made it a 9-2 game heading into the fifth.
“The offense really helps. We’ve always been a hitting team and the fifteen hits shows it.” Dierksen said.
Neither team got much of anything to go in the fifth inning, but in the sixth it was a much different story as a pair of singles gave the Falcons base runners in the top of the sixth. A fielders choice and a single drove in two more runs to make it a 9-4 game.
The River Kings answered in the bottom half of the inning as Jensen singled to leadoff the inning.
“I get pitched backwards a lot and today I was just trying to jump on that first pitch and hit the ball as hard as I could.” Clinton third infielder Jai Jensen said.
A walk to Mulholland put two on with nobody out before a passed ball and an error scored two runs. Thorpe capped his stellar day with a two out single to make it a 12-4 game.
“Cohen had three hits today. He’s an eighth grader and he is gonna be a nice player for us for the next four years.” Cunningham said.
Zeiv Presson came into pitch for the River Kings in the seventh inning. A walk and a hit by pitch put two on with one out. A couple of singles and a fielders choice scored three runs before Presson got out of the inning to close out a 12-7 victory.
“We’re feeling pretty good. Today putting the bats together and throwing the ball felt good for our game on Friday.” Jensen said.
This was a big win for the River Kings as they close out the regular season. They play in the first round of the Class 4a playoffs on Friday against Iowa City Liberty at 7 p.m.
