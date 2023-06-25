CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings held off the Camanche Storm in an exciting local matchup on Saturday afternoon as the River Kings picked up the 9-8 win.
Clinton got on the board first, scoring a run without getting a single hit as senior Ian Thomas scored on a fielders choice to make it a 1-0 game.
The Storm responded immediately, taking advantage of walks and River King errors as they scored three runs including one on an infield single to extend their lead to 3-1. Although the Storm were primed to score more in the inning, the River Kings escaped a bases loaded jam.
In the bottom of the second an infield single scored a run for Clinton before Thomas was thrown out at home trying to tie the game at three. Instead, this one went to the third inning with Camanche on top 3-2.
Kinnick Belitz led off the bottom of the third with a single before Isaac Huizenga singled him in to tie the game at three. Clinton then took the lead in the bottom of the fourth as a pair of outfield errors by the Storm allowed the River Kings to score two runs and lead 5-3.
Clinton continued to score in the bottom of the fifth as incoming freshman Ethan Carpenter singled in two runs with a one out single. Senior Addison Binnie then extended the lead, singling in two of his own to make it a 9-3 ballgame.
Camanche's Thomas Blomme took River Kings pitcher Hunter Dierksen deep in the top of the sixth to cut into their deficit, 9-4.
Things got messy for the River Kings in the top of the seventh as they looked to close out this game. The Storm scored a run on a wild pitch before a bases loaded walk made it a 9-6 game.
The Storm then replicated that same exact sequence, scoring another run on a wild pitch before another walk cut this game to one run, 9-8. However, the River Kings would turn a double play to escape the jam and secure the win.
Leading the way for Clinton was Addison Binnie who had two hits for three RBI and two stolen bases. Camanche was led by Thomas Blomme who had two hits and one RBI.
The Storm are now 7-14 on the year and will Northeast on Tuesday evening in doubleheader action beginning at 5 p.m.
For Clinton, they are now 6-19 on the year and will host Northeast on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
