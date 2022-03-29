The Clinton River Kings tennis team kicked off their season in a meet against Davenport Assumption, where they were defeated 4-5 at home on Tuesday afternoon.
The River Kings were one of the few tennis teams in action Tuesday thanks to cold temperatures and high winds. The Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup was moved indoors to the River Cities Tennis and Pickleball Association facility in downtown Clinton.
The meet started off strong with freshmen Jacob Fedderson, playing number three, taking the first varsity win of the season for the Kings. He won his singles match against Assumption’s Cade Timmons 6-1, 6-0.
Clinton’s Brody Manemann and Blake Haskell both won in singles with scores of 6-1, 6-1. Their victories in singles carried over to doubles where they took another win against Assumption’s Ryan Thomas and Adam Nikulski, with a final score of 6-2, 6-2.
“As we gain more experience and traction throughout the year we’ll be able to turn and go the other way,” Clinton head tennis coach Eliot Kuchera said after the season opener Tuesday night. “The biggest thing that I’m looking forward to is getting to see a lot of improvement.
“We’ve got a really young varsity team right now, with half of them being freshmen and getting this first varsity experience. That’s the thing that’s going to be interesting to watch going on, seeing how experience changes their behavior on the court and the results at the end as well.”
In regards to the team’s strong freshmen talent, Gabe O’Brien was able to bring his energy and spirit onto the court as he played in his first ever varsity tennis meet. O’Brien was one of three freshman taking the court for a varsity tennis match for the first time on Tuesday.
“I feel like it went really well,” O’Brien said. “There’s probably some aspects that I could’ve played better in, but overall for my first time playing varsity tennis, I feel like I did a pretty okay job.”
O’Brien plays as number six for the Kings, and along with his doubles partner Kaleb Luckritz, they played the game that was the deciding factor for the final score.
“It was so stressful,” O’Brien said. “As I was playing we got to 40-40, and that final point was the point that decided it all.”
The Kings might’ve started out the season with a loss, but they’re confident that as they gain more experience throughout the season, they’ll be able to see large improvements in how they play as a whole team.
“I think the season will go pretty good this year,” senior Brody Manemann said. “I think we’ve got some nice competition this year, but we have some pretty good new faces playing for Clinton High.”
The River Kings (0-1) will be back in action next Tuesday. They’ll continue in conference play, traveling to Davenport West to take on the Falcons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.