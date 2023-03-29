ELDRIDGE - The Clinton River Kings began their track & field season on the road at the Lancer Relays Early Bird meet on Tuesday night.
After qualifying for state a year ago, Clinton's Ajai Russell got off to a good start once again with a second place finish in discus, throwing 156 feet and 5.50 inches.
Later in the day, the River Kings took third in the 800 sprint medley with Terry Liggins, Jakobe Worrels, Merick McDowell and Collin Fullick finishing with a time of 1:43.20. Clinton also placed third in the distance medley with Peyton Pettengill, Bryant Lee, Brady Jennings and Owen Sander-Welzien finishing with a time of 4:05.50.
The River Kings finished in seventh place out of eight teams with 41 total points.
Clinton's next meet is next Tuesday back at North Scott for the Deac Ryan Relays.
