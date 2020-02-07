CLINTON – The first time the Clinton River Kings and the Davenport North Wildcats met in this season, the River Kings were trailing by nearly 25 by the time the first quarter ended.
Friday night, they competed.
The River Kings kept right with the 12-4 Wildcats until late in the second half when their size disadvantage reared it’s head, falling 68-49 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest.
“I was really proud of the effort tonight,” head coach Troy Ersland said. “Our guys ... they started to miss some shots in the second half which has been our Achilles heel, but our guys stayed in it, kept fighting and kudos to them.”
The game started with a flashy dunk on the Wildcats end, but the River Kings responded with some solid fundamentals. The starting lineup looked a little different, and both Joe Simpson and Carter Horan made cuts to the basket to get easy block shots right off the top.
It was a chaotic first half, with turnovers and fouls flying on both sides and the pace fast. By the end of the first quarter, the River Kings were down just 15-12.
That included 6 offensive rebounds, many by Ulysses Patterson in the lane. The River Kings pulled down double-digit offensive boards throughout the night, and kept the Wildcats at bay despite their size.
“That was a goal of ours,” Ersland said. “We wanted all five to crash the boards.
“Uly gives us a positive energy out there and just plays as hard as he can. He brings an energy not a lot of our guys have.”
Clinton cut the deficit to just four points after Max Holy hit a free throw on a Wildcat technical foul, but the Wildcats made a quick run at the end to take the 30-21 lead by halftime.
Both teams were in the double bonus in the first half just midway through the second quarter. With multiple River Kings sporting two fouls, they knew they had to clean it up in the second half as well.
“What we talked about at halftime was being smarter when they got it inside,” Ersland said. “We don’t want to reach every time. We wanted our guys to try to trap, try to play straight up and not reach for the fouls.
“We tried to mix it up a little bit with our zone, too. We want to stay in the zone as much as possible, because we’ve gone to it as our exclusive defense.”
The second half started slow offensively for the River Kings, something they’ve experienced plenty of this season.
Plus, the size of the North lineup really started to step up. Passes were flying over the River Kings’ heads and shots were being made easily over their hands.
“Our rotations have to be better in the zone,” Ersland said. “They got us in the back line of the zone quite a bit. I think some of our guys are a little fatigued – some have been sick this week – our rotations have to be a little tighter though.”
The Kings hit a few outside shots late in the game, cutting the lead down to single digits in the fourth, but the Wildcats came right back with a three-point play.
The River Kings (1-15) stay at home, welcoming the Pleasant Valley Spartans next Tuesday for another varsity doubleheader.
Queens can’t stifle North shooters
The River Queens also suffered a loss on Friday night, watching outside shots fall in a 51-30 loss to Davenport North.
Still, head coach Cathy Marx saw positives. The first time the Queens and Wildcats met, Clinton lost by twice as many (72-42). The Queens were also playing their second of back-to-back games, pulling out a hard-fought win on Thursday night over Davenport West.
“We were with them in the first quarter, but they are great shooters,” Marx said. “We tried to play man-to-man, but they’d just go off with great shooting.”
With a short bench and long week, the man-to-man to cover shooters quickly fatigued the Queens.
“It does [wear on us]. Last night, we had such a big game and the girls gave it all,” Marx said. “Then today there was a lot of stuff going on at the high school. They were busy.”
The Queens (2-15) welcome Pleasant Valley to their home court next Tuesday to kick off the varsity double header.
