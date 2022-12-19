DEWITT – The River Kings had a solid performance on Saturday morning, placing sixth in a field of 13 teams.
Peyton Pettengill led the team, placing second place in his 160 weight class to give the team 22 points. Here is how the rest of the team did.
120
Brody Harrington (8-4) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points.
126
Danny Peters (10-4) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
132
Sam Hoffman (3-8) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.
138
Brady Jennings (13-4) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
145
Luke Jennings (14-2) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
152
Hunter Dierksen (11-6) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
195
Mason Luckritz (8-6) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
After two wins earlier in the week at Northeast, the River Kings were able to build off of that and have a good outing against some tough competition in DeWitt.
The River Kings next wrestling meet is Thursday, Jan. 5 at Assumption High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.