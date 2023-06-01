CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings split their doubleheader with the Davenport Central Blue Devils on Thursday evening.
In game one, the River Kings found themselves down 2-0 after one inning but would tie the game at two in the bottom of the third inning.
However, the Blue Devils answered right away, scoring three runs on a double and an RBI bunt. Errors were also a big issue for Clinton in this inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, senior second baseman Addison Binnie led off the inning with a home run to left center field. The River Kings were able to keep it a clean 1-2-3 inning in both the sixth and seventh to send game one to the bottom of the seventh with the Blue Devils up 5-3.
Isaac Huizenga drew a one out walk to bring up Binnie as the tying run. He embraced the moment, hitting a no doubt shot to left center field for his second homer of the game to tie the game at five.
The pitching locked up for both teams as neither team could score until the 11th inning. In the 11th the River Kings were able to walk it off to win the game 6-5.
In game two, the River Kings took an early 2-0 lead before the Blue Devils scored six runs in the top of the third. Clinton responded with two runs in the bottom of the third to make it a 6-4 game.
Each side scored two runs in the fourth, making it an 8-6 game. Over the final three innings the Blue Devils tallied six more runs to extend the lead to 14-6.
The River Kings scored a run in the bottom of the seventh but they still fell 14-7.
Clinton is now 2-7 on the year and will take on Anamosa in a tournament on Saturday morning.
