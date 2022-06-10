GOOSE LAKE – After falling behind 6-1 the Clinton River Kings stormed back to defeat the Northeast Rebels 14-6.
The River Kings offense started off strong, scoring off of an RBI single up the middle by Jai Jensen. The River Kings had the bases loaded but could not bring any more runners across and went into the bottom half of the inning up 1-0.
The Rebels bounced right back, starting off the night with back to back singles. An error by the River Kings scored the game tying run before Caleb Gruhn hit a three run home run to take the lead and put his team up 4-1.
The Rebels weren’t done yet, scoring two more runs in the inning off of a fielders choice that resulted in an error.
“I think they put us back on our heels. I think we came out after a couple of nice wins last night and they taught us not to overlook them” Clinton head coach Kevin Cunningham said.
A leadoff walk got the River Kings started in the second inning. An error brought the runner in to cut into the lead. Addison Binnie singled to make it a three run deficit. One more run came across on a fielders choice to make it a 6-4 ball game.
The River Kings pitcher, Lucas Weiner, helped himself out on the offensive side of things, doubling in the third inning to bring them within one.
Jensen led off the fourth inning with a double to start things off. Ben Wittenauer drove him in with an RBI single to tie the game. A couple of hits and an error brought in two more runs before Weiner once again doubled, but this time it cleared the bases to make it an 11-6 game. The River Kings tacked on one more run and extended the lead to six.
“Our signature has always been hitting. So I’m confident with our bats.” Cunningham said.
The pitching started to settle in for the River Kings, not allowing any more runs and pitching out of tough jams.
I think Lucas grew up a bit. It’s his first year on varsity and he had to pitch through some adversity. A lot of guys can’t do that and I thought he did a good job of that.” Cunningham said.
Weiner made it through five innings for the River Kings before his teammates took over and continued to pitch well.
“Tonight I think after that first inning our defense settled in and pitching proved to be the difference.” Cunningham said.
Jensen got another hit as he drove one the other way for an RBI single to score Ian Thomas. The River Kings tacked on another run in the top of the seventh to extend the lead to 14-6.
Tavian Bailey came into close, giving up one hit and a walk, but was able to pitch his way out of the jam once again as the River Kings beat their local foe 14-6.
This was the River Kings third win in two days after sweeping a double header against Central DeWitt the night before.
“It’s good for the program. We need to get some momentum going into next week. We’ve got a tough week coming up.” Cunningham said.
The River Kings are back in action on Monday when they take on Davenport North in a double header starting at 5 P.M.
