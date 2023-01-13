CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings split their triangular with Davenport North and Central DeWitt on Thursday night.
The night started with a win over the Davenport North Wildcats, 36-21.
Picking up wins for Clinton were Brody Harrington (win by fall), Daniel Peters (win 5-1), Brady Jennings (win by fall), Luke Jennings (win 5-1), Hunter Dierksen (win by fall), Peyton Pettengill (win by fall) and Darion Clark (win by fall).
Ben Brown had a nice match against Jeremiah Timmons Henderson who weighed 65 pounds heavier than Brown. Brown was able to go the distance with Henderson and avoided losing by fall.
The River Kings had a break before wrestling the Sabers. However, the Sabers got the better of them and the River kings fell 42-31.
The River Kings are back in action on Saturday at Cedar Rapids Jefferson for a tournament.
