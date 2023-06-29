CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings were swept by the Bettendorf Bulldogs in their final home games of the season on Thursday evening.
Game one was a tough one for Clinton as they gave up four runs in the top of the first inning to fall behind 4-0 early on. The River Kings got a run back in the bottom of the first but that was all Clinton could muster up.
The Bulldogs then went on to score two runs in the second inning and six in the third inning to extend their lead to 12-1.
They added two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings as they defeated Clinton 16-1 in five innings.
In game two it was a much closer contest as the River Kings played a much cleaner game.
However, the Bulldogs still took care of business, defeating Clinton 8-5 to complete the double header sweep.
This was also the third time these teams had played this season and the first time since 2010 that Bettendorf had swept the River Kings in a season.
Clinton is now 7-23 on the season and will play a pair of games on Monday when they play Fort Dodge and Sioux City East.
