CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings fell to the Assumption Knights in a doubleheader on Monday night.
In game one the Knights got on the board with two early runs before the River Kings got one back in the bottom of the first to make it a 2-1 game.
However, it was all Knights the rest of the way as they scored five runs to pick up the game one win 7-1.
Game two was more of the same as the Knights jumped out to a 3-0 lead through the first three innings. They then added two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to jump in front 7-0.
Clinton responded with two in the bottom of the sixth but it was not enough as they fell to Assumption 9-2 in game two.
The River Kings are now 2-11 and will look to get back on track later this week when they take on Central DeWitt in a double header on Thursday night.
