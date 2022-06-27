CLINTON – The River Kings defeated North Scott by walking off both games in completely different scenarios as they picked up two big wins.
In game one of their doubleheader against the North Scott Lancers, the River Kings won due to a wild seventh inning that saw game saving defense paired with a River Kings walk off by drawing a bases loaded walk to win 5-4.
Game two was completely different as the River Kings won 11-1 with a big time offensive showing as they ended the game early with a walk off single by Lucas Weiner.
Seth Dotterweich was on the bump to start game one for the River Kings and he started off the game strong, allowing a pair of singles through the first two innings, but allowed no damage to keep his team in it.
Despite a leadoff walk to Ian Thomas in the bottom of the first, the River Kings could not bring the runner home and went to the second inning scoreless.
The Lancers got a leadoff single in the top of the third but Jai Jensen showed off his cannon, throwing out the runner trying to steal second base. Dotterweich would retire the final batter with a strikeout to get out of the inning.
The bottom of the third was good to the River Kings as a leadoff walk and a bunt single Lucas Weiner gave them two runners on with nobody out. Thomas tripled to dead center to drive in two runs and give Clinton the early 2-0 lead.
The inning did not stop there as Addison Binnie doubled down the third base line to score another run. Jensen was then hit by a pitch and the two stole a base to put two runners in scoring position. Ben Wittenauer brought a fourth run in with a sacrifice fly to left field.
Things got intense for the River Kings in the top of the fourth as the Lancers loaded the bases with two outs. But the River Kings were on their toes, catching the Lancer runner attempting to steal home and getting out of the tough jam.
Once again the River Kings got into some trouble in the top of the fifth when the Lancers doubled with two outs before a walk and a hit by pitch loaded the bases. Another walk gave the Lancers their first run before the River Kings changed Pitchers. Zeiv Presson game into pitch and walked the first batter he faced to make it 4-2. A wild pitch and a balk brought in two more walks and this one was knotted at four.
Meanwhile the River King bats had gone cold as they went 1-2-3 in their half of the fifth inning.
Weiner came into pitch for the River Kings after a lead off walk gave them a runner to start the sixth. He walked the bases loaded before getting a big time strikeout to end the inning and switch the momentum.
The bats stayed cold and this one went into the seventh inning knotted at four.
An error put a runner on second to start the top of the seventh for the Lancers. A bunt moved him to third, forcing the River Kings head coach Kevin Cunningham to make the pitching change and bring in Binnie. Logan Mulholland, who had just made the switch to shortstop, through out the runner breaking for home.
That big time play proved to be the game saving play as the River Kings were patient in the bottom of the seventh, drawing a leadoff walk. An error on the bunt attempt put two on with no outs. Binnie loaded the bases with his bunt single before Jensen drew the five pitch walk to win game one 5-4.
In game two Jensen picked up the win as the River Kings cruised to an 11-1 victory over the Lancers.
